Ellen DeGeneres & Kris Jenner May Have Just Hinted That Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant With Travis Barker’s Baby

Wait a second... did Ellen DeGeneres just reveal that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant?

That's the latest rumor circulating after a preview of Kris Jenner's upcoming appearance on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" showed the momager discussing the possibility of a 12th grandchild being on the way.

Kardashian has been extremely loved up with drummer Travis Barker since starting to date in late 2020 and announcing their engagement in October 2021.

And since these two can barely keep their hands of each other on social media, it's not hard to imagine that they have decided to take things to the next level.

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby?

Neither Kourtney nor Travis have responded to the pregnancy rumors as of yet, but some fans believe she may be pregnant with their baby.

Ellen DeGeneres hinted that one of The Kardashians is pregnant.

While talking to Jenner about the latest addition to her growing clan of grandkids — Kylie Jenner's newborn son, Wolf — DeGeneres asked who the momager thinks will welcome her 12th grandchild.

“I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right?” Jenner responds. “She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby … I think she would eventually love to have a baby.”

“I think [Kendall’s] not gonna be the 12th one, though,” DeGeneres teased in repsonse. “I think there’s gonna be one before she’s gonna have one.”

"Are they already pregnant?" Jenner asked before DeGeneres replied, "Yep."

It seems the pair may have been joking as Jenner didn't appear to know which of her children DeGeneres was referring to but, considering Kourtney is the only Kardashian currently in a relationship — aside from Kendall and Kylie — fans think she's up next.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly 'trying' to get pregnant.

Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 42, are said to have bonded over their love for their families and are looking to expand.

"Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” a source claimed to US Weekly. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The couple are reportedly trying to conceive naturally but also "looking at IVF."

Barker is the father to Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and step-father to Atiana, 22, from his relationship with Shanna Moakler while Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick share Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Fans speculated that Kourtney Kardashian's recent Instagram posts hinted at a pregnancy.

Kardashian fans know the importance of looking for secret clues in everything the famous family does so have been paying close attention to eldest of the family.

The "Poosh" founder posted about going sober for Dry January which some thought could be a way of disguising the fact that she was giving up alcohol because she is pregnant.

Kardashian also sparked rumors by sharing a photo of her avocado-themed purse.

“Kourtney posted an old Instagram which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means, they’re pregnant," celebrity commentator Jordyn Woodruff said in a viral TikTok.

"Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off."

"Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach,” Woodruff added, referring to all of Kardashian's recent social media activity. “And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

Poosh's official account reportedly liked the video, furthering speculation.

Kourtney Kardashian shut down pregnancy rumors in December 2021.

The rumors would be convincing if Kardashian hadn't already ended speculation a couple of months ago.

After posting series of photos of herself in a jacuzzi, Kardashian was immediately hit with speculation.

“Not to be that girl but … is that a preg belly,” the social media user wrote.

Kardashian responded, “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

Kourtney Kardashian froze her eggs years ago.

Kardashian disclosed in 2021 that she had frozen her eggs several years ago, as a precaution, in case she ever decided to have more children in the future.

“I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well,'” said the 42-year-old.

Though she has not elaborated recently about any plans to use the eggs, it's possible the couple may pursue this option if they do decide to get pregnant.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.