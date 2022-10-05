Shaming Khloe Kardashian For Unedited Photos Of Her Waist Won't Help Improve Beauty Standards

Khloe Kardashian is embroiled in yet another photoshop scandal after fans compared an unedited photo to one they claim was shared on her Instagram account.

A picture of the 38-year-old in a black bodysuit, posing while in Paris for fashion week circulated on social media.

Khloe Kardashian was accused of shrinking her waistline before deleting the photo.

Noticing warped lines in the background of the shot, fans claimed Kardashian edited the image and deleted it when she was caught out — a charge she denied.

“I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please,” Kardashian tweeted on October 4.

It's unclear where the edited snap came from but an unedited version of the photo shows the reality star looking slightly wider at the waist — though still looking amazing as per usual!

Kardashian is often at the center of similar accusations.

The star, who once made a name for herself as the body-positive Kardashian sister, was caught up in a similar controversy in 2021 when she threatened legal action against numerous publications and social media accounts that posted an unedited photo of her in a bikini.

For years, even throughout her public weight loss journey, Kardashian walked a fine line between embracing her body and becoming yet another unrealistic standard for her audience.

Moments like these "photoshop fails" make it seem like she has crossed that line. But Kardashian is not the problem here.

Khloe Kardashian is a victim of the unrealistic standards she and her sisters set.

The sisters are at once enforcing a beauty standard whilst also being constrained by it.

Often, it seems like they can't even keep up with the impossible standard but if they let things waver for a minute they are attacked with body-shaming comments.

There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to their ‘photoshop fails’ and they regularly trend whenever audiences feel like they've caught them looking anything less than flawless.

But whether the sisters are being criticized for editing their images or shamed for revealing their natural looks, these are all symptoms of the same problem.

In our digital age, many people are guilty of filtering or photoshopping their photos just to fit the perfect Instagram aesthetic.

Women are expected to be skinny, flawless and curvy in all the right places.

People take to social media over and over again to argue that the Kardashians contribute to the unrealistic beauty standard.

But they are simply a byproduct of the standards women are held to.

The Kardashians have been in the spotlight since 2007, meaning the youngest of the sisters — Kylie — was only 10 years old.

The early 2000s was already known for the harsh diet culture that circulated at that time, with tabloid magazines plastering young celebrities' weight on the front page and encouraging women to count calories.

While society has since grown and learned from these harsh realities, we can't blame the Kardashians for being influenced by the culture that created them.

It’s important to be aware that anything you see online isn’t real. But it’s just as important to reflect as to why that person felt the need to post a photoshopped photo.

