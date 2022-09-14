Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She & Travis Barker Stopped IVF After Months Of Pregnancy Speculation

Kourtney Kardashian recently gave an update on her and husband Travis Barker's IVF journey while speaking to Wall Street Journal Magazine about her new brand Lemme.

Fans got a glimpse of the reality star’s path to conceiving in the past season of "The Kardashians" on Hulu as the two embarked on the early stages of IVF treatment.

However, their journey has been halted.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she and Travis Barker have 'stopped' IVF treatment.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot,” Kardashian shared. “I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Kardashian has three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Barker also shares has three children, step-daughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were undergoing egg retrieval treatment.

The couple documented their experience trying to extract eggs from Kardashian's ovaries, a process the oldest Kardashian sister found emotionally taxing.

IVF is an amazing choice for people who have trouble conceiving a chance to have children.

However, the process takes a toll on women’s bodies. It entails hormone injections that can cause bloating, nausea, and hot flashes — symptoms that are also consistent with pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian found herself the subject of frequent pregnancy rumors.

The star said her journey was not the "most amazing experience."

“I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just like having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us [conceive],” she said in a conversation with her mother Kris Jenner on “The Kardashians.”

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she revealed. She adds that the medication also caused her to become depressed.

“I have everything in the world to be happy about, I just feel super moody and hormonal, like I’m a lunatic half the time.”

Kardashian adds that the media assuming that she was pregnant did not help her emotions and is extremely insensitive.

“Every single person on social media is like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight’ and I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you actually have no idea what they’re going through,” she said.

According to The National Health Service, one in seven couples suffer from infertility. Pregnancy rumors and assumptions have an impact on the mental health of those on a difficult journey to conceive.

Women like Kardashian are already incredibly vulnerable, as a result of the raging hormones involved in the process and the constant want for the child that is a challenge to bring to life.

Not to mention, assuming one is pregnant can cause them to develop a negative body image and feel as though they are being fat-shamed.

Those suffering infertility are also subject to higher rates of depression, low-self esteem, and anxiety.

If there is any advice we can take from Kourtney Kardashian, it is that we should not comment on anyone’s physical appearance especially if we do not truly know what unfolds behind closed doors.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.