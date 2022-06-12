4 Strange Fertility Tips Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Are Following To Have A Baby

Since the premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared their journey of trying to get pregnant.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022.

Barker and Kardashian were filmed attending doctor's appointments together in various episodes of the new series, participating in different IVF procedures, including egg retrieval.

However, after Kardashian's last egg retrieval failed, the couple moved on to trying some more unorthodox methods to try and get pregnant.

Here are 4 strange methods Kourtney Kardashian is using to get pregnant.

1. Kourtney and Travis started doing a cleanse.

On Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians", Kardashian and Barker shared that they were on a "Panchakarma cleanse," according to People.

Kardashian described it as an Ayurvedic approach that is "like 3,000 years old" and aims to "get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs."

In a confessional, Kardashian explained that she and Barker were doing the cleanse as their "last egg retrieval was not successful."

As part of the cleanse, the couple was prohibited from sex, caffeine, and exercise.

"I did this cleanse 10 years ago," she said. "I kept telling Travis about this and this is the one thing that we haven't tried that he's heard me talk about."

2. Kourtney was told by a doctor to drink Travis's sperm.

During an episode of "The Kardashians," Kardashian revealed that a doctor told her to drink Barker's semen "four times a week" to increase their chances of having a baby.

Kardashian said the doctor claimed doing so would "improve" her thyroid levels. "I can't remember what he said. If it was low or high," she shared.

"Well, he told me that the thing that would help it was drinking his cum like four times a week," she continued, pointing to Barker, who chimed in: "Love this doctor."

3. She has to eat quail eggs "every day."

While having lunch with friend Stephanie Shepherd during an episode of "The Kardashians," Kardashian was filmed eating an additional bowl of small, bite-sized hard-boiled eggs with her meal, according to The Sun.

"I don't know if I'm going to regret this lunch choice," Kardashian told Shepherd as they sat down to eat together. "I have to eat quail eggs every day too."

She explained that she was eating the small eggs for "baby-making."

In a confessional Kardashian said hat "quail eggs supposedly are useful when trying to have a baby," however, she's "not sure if that's documented online."

"I haven't looked it up," she joked.

4. Kourtney and Travis attended a spa for seven days in a row.

Following Kardashian and Barker's plan to participate in doing a Panchakarma cleanse to increase their chances of creating a healthy embryo, the couple also planned to attend a specific spa afterward.

The couple met with Martha Soffa, an Ayurvedic Panchakarma expert, to help with their cleanse.

After their five-day pre-cleanse, where they can't have sex, drink caffeine, or exercise, Kardashian and Barker went to Martha's spa for four hours — a process they repeated for one week.

While there, Kardashian underwent a yoni steam and a ginger foot bath, while Travis was treated to a four-hand massage and had oil poured on his head to help his nervous system, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I’m super grateful Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I could do it on my own," Kourtney said in a confessional. "I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together."

The recently married pair have been trying for a while now, so hopefully one of these methods works for them and they're able to take that journey they've been hoping for together.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.