Fans Slam The Kardashians After Seeing Kourtney’s Kids Reaction To Her Engagement To Travis Barker

During Thursday's episode of 'The Kardashians,' fans got an inside look at Travis Barker's elaborate proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

After Barker popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, and Kardashian said yes, she was surprised afterwards to see her entire family waiting in a hotel suite.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, were all there to greet the newly engaged couple, including Barker's children, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana.

However, it was noticeable that Kardashian's own children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, were absent from the celebrations.

Kourtney Kardashian's children had a heartbreaking reaction to Travis Barker's proposal.

Despite her children not being there, Kardashian didn't want them to find out about the engagement through the media, so she left the dinner to FaceTime them, except she was met with a heartbreaking response from Penelope.

"How do I tell my kids?" she asked her family. "I feel like I need to tell them now."

After noticing she had missed calls from Penelope, Kardashian decided to call her daughter back, with Kim at her side as she made the phone call.

"Do you want to know what my surprise was?" she asked Penelope, before announcing, "We got engaged!"

Viewers weren't able to see Kardashian's phone, but were able to hear Penelope crying on the other end.

"Is it upsetting?" Kardashian asked her daughter, while Kim can be heard saying, "Penelope! Why are you crying, baby?"

Penelope then tearfully hangs up the phone, while Kardashian is shown looking sad over the conversation.

While speaking in a confessional, Kardashian admitted that she was upset that her children couldn't be there, "I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise."

Kardashian then started choking up, adding, "I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best."

"I feel bad for P," she continued in a confessional, "Penelope took it hard. I think it's a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn't know what it means."

While planning the proposal, the Kardashian family debated on the topic of Disick finding out about Kardashian and Barker's engaement.

"Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get [Penelope, Mason, and Reign] here under false pretenses would've been really hard for all of us," Kris said. "So you know what? This is the right thing to do ... that's the way I feel about it."

Khloe also expressed concern that Disick would be upset with her, saying, "I don't know what to say to Scott. I'm so scared 'cause he's gonna call me and yell at me."

After the episode aired, many Kardashian fans felt extremely bad for Penelope, sharing their thoughts on social media.

"I'm crying with penelope to her reaction to kourtney and travis’s engagement," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan wrote, "Awful decision on Kris’ part to not have Kourtney’s kids at the proposal. Penelope sobbing on FaceTime broke my heart!"

There were also other fans who sided with the family's decision not to involve Disick in the planning or surprise.

"Why are these lot pandering to Scott. Has he not brought several of his new gfs around Kourtney and gave no f**ks.. Why should she have to be bothered about his feelings," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "can they ever not mention scott anytime something good is happening in kourtney’s life????"

Later in the episode, Kendall asked her sister if she had "any sympathy" for Disick, and when Kardashian claimed that she does, Kendall fired back, "it doesn't feel like you do."

"I'm sensitive to him and his feelings, and I communicate with him about the kids, and I make sure he's good," Kardashian explained.

"But beyond that, I just got engaged and I wanna be happy and be in the moment, and I just don't think this moment is about Scott."

