9 Times Kim Kardashian Was Caught Photoshopping Her Social Media Posts

Kim Kardashian has been called out on numerous occasions for her photoshop fails.

Recently, the reality star went on a photoshop tirade on her Instagram story, where she debunked and cleared the air on some of her most recent photos that many of her fans said she'd photoshopped.

Despite Kardashian putting the rumors to rest that she'd photoshopped boyfriend Pete Davidson's jawline, and had denied editing out her belly button, there are other instances in which it's pretty clear that she altered the picture.

Here are 9 of Kim Kardashian’s photoshop fails.

1. When she swapped Stormi's face out for True's.

Back in December 2021, Kardashian posted a series of photos of her daughter Chicago and sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, at Disneyland.

Many people immediately noticed something was off about the picture, pointing out that True's face was a completely different contrast compared to Chicago's face.

Kardashian later admitted that she had indeed photoshopped True into the photo, claiming that the original toddler had been Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

"The original pics were Stormi!" Kardashian admitted. "However I asked [Kylie Jenner] if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!”

“But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

2. Fans noticed Kim's leg was warped in one photo.

Photo: Instagram | Kim Kardashian

In January 2022, while on vacation with Pete Davidson in the Bahamas, Kardashian posted photos of herself from her Skims Swin collection.

However, fans immediately noticed that her leg appeared warped and curved behind her knee.

After receiving comments asking what had happened to her leg, Kardashian deleted the photo and reposted it without the photoshop error.

3. The squished car.

After Kardashian posted a photo of herself walking in a parking lot, it didn't take fans that long to notice the squished car behind her.

She quickly disabled comments on the photo, and addressed the squished car on her Instagram story.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted— I only added a filter to it.…It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that.”

4. Her missing belly button.

While Kardashian seemingly cleared the air about her alleged missing belly button, fans weren't entirely convinced.

Kardashian posted a photo of herself by the pool wearing her new Skims set in April 2022, but the photo looked as if the reality star had edited out her belly button.

She denied the rumors, sharing a short video from the photoshoot to her Instagram story, writing, "Come on guys… Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”

Kardashian then urged fans to go and buy some high-waisted underwear from Skims to hide "that saggy belly button," like she did.

5. Kim allegedly photoshopped her waist.

During the 2019 Emmys, Kardashian posted photos of herself in the dress she wore to the awards ceremony.

Though, it didn't take long for fans to call her out on the fact that she had allegedly photoshopped her waist in the photos, especially when they compared it to the photos taken of her on the red carpet.

6. The six toes incident.

When Kardashian posted photos to promote her perfume collaboration with Kylie Jenner in 2019, fans pointed out that it looked like both sisters had six toes.

Many wondered what had happened in the editing process, but a source told Page Six that it was simply the angle in which Kardashian and Jenner had been standing.

7. Her warped workout equipment.

In February 2022, Kardashian posted a photo of herself in her home gym, and though it seemed like a harmless picture, fans were quick to spot the photoshop failure.

Many people pointed out that it looks as if Kardashian's workout machines are warped in the background, which seemingly happened in an attempt to enhance the curves on her body.

8. Kim's different colored eyes.

When Kardashian tried to promote her Ultra Light Beams collection on Instagram, many noticed that her eyes appeared to be two different colors.

While the photo Kardashian posted looks normal, many compared it to hairstylist Chris Appleton's version, where it looked as if Kardashian had photoshopped her eyes to a different shade of brown.

9. When Kim posted a photo from her vacation, but her limbs looked slightly warped.

Photo: Instagram | Kim Kardashian

Back in 2018, 'The Kardashians' star posted a photo while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, though she ended up deleting the picture after fans accused her of another photoshop fail.

Many people pointed out that her arm looked to have an unnatural white strip through it, and her right wrist was bent in a weird way, as if it was missing bones.

A source told Page Six that the "image in question with the white mark is actually filtered through an app that adds in imperfections to the image."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.