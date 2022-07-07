Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Secretly Expecting Baby Via Surrogate, Claims Source

It seems as if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be expecting a new baby sometime soon via a surrogate, according to a source.

The former couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, True, but split up last year after Thompson fathered a child with another woman while still with Kardashian.

However, the pair had previously been planning to have another baby together and, according to the unverified source, have continued with this plan.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson having a baby via surrogacy?

In a post uploaded to celebrity gossip forum Lipstick Alley, a source alleged that Kardashian and Thompson "have a baby on the way via surrogate," adding that "this is information directly from within the Kardashian circle."

"Won’t even be surprised if true. I assumed that Khloe wanted another baby by him. And I’m sure it will be a boy. She has to win!!" one user commented under the post.

Another user added: "Weren’t they trying to say that she’s moved on and she’s only around him just for co-parenting purposes? If true then it’s sad to see she puts up with such emotional and mental anguish from him."

Fans had suspicions that Thompson and Kardashian had hired a surrogate earlier this year and now this latest rumor has only compounded the theory.

Khloe and Tristan were looking into surrogacy before their breakup.

In the final season of their E! reality TV show, Kardashian has also been vocal about considering using a surrogate for her next pregnancy.

During a bonus clip from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she told her sisters and Scott Disick about her doctor's advice for getting pregnant.

"Dr. A just said it probably wasn’t the best idea for me to carry," she said. "She’s nervous and cautious about a couple of things."

Kardashian then brought up her surrogacy journey again while on the "KUWTK" reunion special with Andy Cohen, sharing that the surrogate she had lined up for her second child fell through.

"I’m still on that journey," she told Cohen, "I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not.”

Thompson and Kardashian have also routinely expressed their desire to have more children.

While Kardashian has shared her desire for True to have a sibling, the reality star has also opened up about her relationship with Thompson.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, Kardashian admitted that she and Thompson weren't meant to be.

"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time,” Kardashian said.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to True] and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

While Kardashian is honest that Thompson is still "a great guy," she acknowledged that he's "just not the guy for me."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.