Khloe Kardashian Fans React To Resurfaced Note She Wrote Tristan Thompson The Night He Cheated On Her

Kardashian fans are reacting to a resurfaced Instagram note that Khloe Kardashian wrote for Tristan Thompson on his 30th birthday, the same night that he cheated on her with Maralee Nichols.

A Reddit user uploaded the note in a post titled: "I still can't believe while Khloé was writing this paragraph, Tristan was making a new sibling for True and Prince."

In an Instagram post from March 13, 2021, Kardashian wrote: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before."

"Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I. can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.

"Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can't wait for the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!"

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Maralee Nichols on his birthday.

Under the Reddit post, fans reacted to the note, pointing out how Kardashian dedicated the post for Thompson's birthday, while he was out cheating on her.

"It’s his 'I love you so much!!' comment for me. Loved her so much he slipped and fell into another woman," one user wrote.

Another user added: "This the type of betrayal that make you never wanna trust people again."

A third user wrote: "'The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart.' Girl, he was literally the reason why you guys tore apart."

As many fans know, in January 2022, Thompson announced that he had secretly welcomed a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he had been in a relationship with Kardashian.

What makes it even worse is that Kardashian had thrown a lavish party for Thompson for his birthday, only for him to later leave the party and fly to Houston, Texas, where he got another woman pregnant.

Thompson had initially denied any involvement with Nichols after she sued him for several child support and pregnancy-related expenses in December 2021.

The NBA player did note, however, that the only possible date of conception was on his 30th birthday in March 2021, which was the same night that Kardashian went public with their rekindled relationship.

After taking a DNA test, Thompson admitted that the baby, Theo, was his child.

Announcing the news on his Instagram, Thompson penned a note to his followers: "Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He also apologized to Kardashian, writing: "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

"I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.