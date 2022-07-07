Entertainment And News

Khloe Kardashian Slammed Over Resurfaced Photo Of Her Dressed As A Pimp With Black Women On Leashes

By Nia Tipton — Written on Jul 07, 2022

A resurfaced photo from 2003 that shows Khloe Kardashian holding four leashes connected to the necks of four Black women has sparked major backlash on social media.

The reality TV star, who has not responded to the controversy, is being slammed online as fans and critics question her motives for choosing this costume.

The photo shows Khloe Kardashian dressed as a pimp at a Halloween event.

It was taken at Avalon Nightclub in Hollywood, California back in October 2003, with a then 19-year-old Kardashian dressed in a baggy light blue pinstriped suit over a white tank top with a set of gold chains, one in the shape of a dollar sign and the other in the shape of a medallion.

Kardashian finished off her look with a white hat and was accompanied by actress Meagan Good, her sister La'Miya Good, and twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq, whom Kardashian is good friends with.

All four Black women who flanked Kardashian wore white corsets over white underwear. Though, the controversial picture stems from the leashes tied around their necks and Kardashian holding the end of all four.

"Seriously every time I see this pic I’m like, who thought this was a good idea?!!! Just whyyyy," a Reddit user commented.

Another user added, "The reality that 5 women collectively thought this was a good idea, not one of them said maybe we should rethink this ..."

In 2019, Good addressed the photo on social media for the first time, writing: "That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb…and clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh. Well, mistakes were made."

This isn't the first time that the reality star has been accused of racist behavior.

Earlier this year a clip from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" resurfaced of Kardashian allegedly saying the n-word while talking to mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian about having a Black baby.

In the short snippet, Kardashian can be heard ranting about the backlash she faces from the media for dating Black men, even going as far as to make the remark that she "love(s) Black c-k."

After the clip started making rounds on social media, many people called for Hulu to cancel the family's newest reality show, "The Kardashians."

The family as a whole also has a reputation when it comes to cultural appropriation, and the exploitation of Black culture.

They've either been accused of blackfishing, objectifying Black features, and profiting off of their relationships with Black men and their multiracial children, which they've used to excuse their racist behavior.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.

