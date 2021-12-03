Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Were Allegedly ‘Still Dating’ When He Got Another Woman Pregnant

Another day, another potential Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her 3-year-old daughter True, is nothing if not confusing.

The pair have kept the status of their on-off relationship relatively secret in recent months.

However, with the release of a paternity lawsuit that claims Thompson has fathered a baby with his personal trainer, many are wondering if this means he cheated on Kardashian again.

The baby Thompson allegedly fathered with Maralee Nichols will be born in December, meaning we better start doing some math if we want to find out if he was with Kardashian when the child was conceived.

Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian with Maralee Nichols?

The baby was allegedly conceived on Thompson’s 30th birthday in March, when he and Kardashian were still dating.

Kardashian even shared an Instagram post celebrating Tristan on his 30th birthday.

“I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many," she wrote.

To add insult to injury, Nichols even claims that her and Thompson’s affair started “five months” before his birthday, though he denies this.

Nichols claims she traveled to California on multiple occasions to see Thompson and adds that the affair continued after she got pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly got back together in 2020.

After spending a large portion of 2020 quarantining together with their daughter, Thompson and Kardashian were considering even having another child together, though this time via artificial insemination.

Kardashian and Thompson reportedly rekindled their romance in August 2020 and were regularly seen out and about together.

By all accounts, they were still dating in March 2021, when the baby was allegedly conceived.

However, by June 2021 they had called it quits again. This came amid even more cheating allegations made by model Sydney Chase.

The jury is still out on whether or not Thompson had a fling with Chase but amid the recent revelations about a new paternity suit, Chase may have been the least of Kardashian’s concerns.

Tristan and Khloe are not currently together.

In a declaration from Thompson that is included in the filing of the paternity lawsuit, Thompson refers to Kardashian as his “ex-girlfriend,” thus confirming that the pair are no longer together.

The couple, who first started dating in 2016, faced their first cheating scandal in 2018 when Thompson was photographed kissing other women in a nightclub while Kardashian was days away from giving birth.

The pair reconciled shortly after True was born but it was short-lived as, by early 2019, reports emerged that Thompson had kissed Jordyn Woods, a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

As of October 2021, a source reported that they were putting “no label” on their relationship but were primarily focused on co-parenting.

"They're raising True together," the insider explained. "Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life."

Amid the news of the paternity lawsuit, Kardashian has kept quiet on social media apart from a cryptic Instagram story that read, “I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I don’t.”

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.