Why Pete Davidson Is Only Following Sebastian Stan & Kim Kardashian After Returning To Instagram

Pete Davidson has finally rejoined social media, creating an Instagram account that has sent his fans into a frenzy.

The verified Instagram account for Davidson made it's appearance on Wednesday with it's handle being @pmd, which stands for Pete Davidson's full name, Peter Michael Davidson.

Although the account currently doesn't have any posts up, Davidson is only following two people, his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and actor Sebastian Stan.

Why Davidson follows Kardashian is obvious, the couple have been getting closer and closer since they started dating late last year.

However, Davidson's choice to follow "Pam & Tommy" star Stan has left fans feeling a little confused.

Why does Pete Davidson follow Sebastian Stan?

It's unclear why exactly Davidson has given one of his limited follows to Stan. It's possible this is a nod to an upcoming collaboration or an expression of friendship.

Interestingly, Stan doesn't even follow the comedian back so this is looking like a very one sided friendship.

Fans think Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson may have a project together.

The two don't appear to have had a public friendship so fans think this might be a sign that there is something in the works for the pair.

yall why is pete davidson following sebastian stan....omg is there going to be a project — not alicia (@peachteamami) February 17, 2022

It could also be a hint that Stan might be making an appearance as a host on 'Saturday Night Live,' although there haven't been any announcements made on future celebrity guests.

Of course, Davidson could just be following Stan because he's a fan of the 39-year-old actor's work and wanted to show appreciation by following him on the platform.

Pete Davidson has previously returned to Instagram to promote new work.

This is Davidson's fourth time in four years that he has rejoined social media, after first stepping away from sharing his life online back in December 2018, following his split from Ariana Grande, explaining it was because of his mental health.

"No there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform," he wrote on his Instagram story after deleting all of his posts in July 2018.

"The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f------ lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point," 'The King of Staten Island' actor continued, before hinting that he'd come back someday.

"I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. your neighborhood goon, Pete," Davidson finished.

The 28-year-old comedian later created another account on Instagram, but ended up deleting it five months later. It was after that when Davidson came back to the platform in April 2019 to promote his comedy tour with John Mulaney, before deleting all of his posts and unfollowing everyone the next month.

Davidson tried again a third time, making a new account in May 2020 amid press for his new movie 'The King of Staten Island,' but that account ultimately didn't last long.

Pete Davidson may be preparing to respond to Kanye West.

Among Davidson's one million followers, is Kanye West, who has been publicly fueding with the comedian because he is dating West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Though, Davidson, for probably obvious reasons, has not reciprocated the follow from West.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Recently, the 44-year-old rapper wiped his Instagram clean, seemingly in an effort to make amends with Kardashian for the disturbing posts he'd made about her and Davidson. West posted a photo of him standing by himself on a stage, writing in the caption that he was "working on" his communication skills.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," he wrote. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

Except now, West has resumed posting to his Instagram account with messages aimed at Davidson, defending his posts towards the comedian as "payback."

Looks like we'll have to wait and see whether Davidson has anything to say about all this!

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.