6 Heartbreaking Things Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Since starting their relationship back in 2016, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have seemed to continuously attract media attention, most of which is thanks to Thompson's serial cheating.

The latest scandal involved Thompson confirming that he had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Kardashian.

Thompson and Kardashian share a child, True, 3, and the basketball star has a son, Prince, 5, that he shares from a previous relationship with model Jordan Craig.

Thompson confirmed his new child on his Instagram stories after Nichols revealed that she was having his baby after filing a lawsuit against him for pregnancy-related fees and child support.

"Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson shared, before adding an apology to Kardashian. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve this heartbreak. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Nichols isn't the first woman that Thompson cheated with during his relationship with Kardashian, and although they have managed to reconcile and attempt a relationship again, it seems this time, things might be different.

Khloe Kardashian has taken to social media and to her reality TV show to share her feelings about the many times she's been hurt by Thompson, either explicitly mentioning it or posting cryptic quotes on her Instagram story.

Here are 5 heartbreaking things Khloe Kardashian has said about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

1. Khloe Kardashian said it was 'humiliating' when Tristan Thompson cheated on her while pregnant.

Just two days before Kardashian was set to deliver their daughter, True, footage was released showing Thompson allegedly cheating with two women.

In the wake of the scandal, the reality star had remained quiet, but later opened about how she had been feeling following the incident.

“His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Kardashian told fans under a since-deleted Instagram post. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones."

"Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won't put in writing what I did but let's just say he's LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant," Kardashian tweeted during an episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardahsians' that showed the moment she found out Thompson had cheated.

2. Khloe Kardashian shared a post about 'strength' and 'survival' after Thompson confirmed fathering son with Maralee Nichols.

Just weeks after Thompson posted the news confirming he had cheated on Kardashian again, this time fathering a baby with another woman, the Good American founder posted a message to her Instagram story.

"To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I'm sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you," the quote read.

"I know it may not feel like it at times but you are magic, you are what happens when a dream decides to got to war with nightmares. You are a symbol of strength and survival."

3. Khloe Kardashian was a 'rollercoaster of emotions' after Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods.

At a party in February 2019, Kylie Jenner's then-bestfriend, Jordyn Woods, was seen sitting on Thompson's lap, and according to Kardashian on an episode of 'KUWTK,' the two were "all over each other, they were handsy, they made out."

Woods denied all of it, claiming Thompson had intitated everything, including when he had kissed her. It didn't take long for the entire Kardashian/Jenner family, and the internet, to turn on Woods, painting her as the bad guy.

In response to the incident, Kardashian had tweeted, "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time."

4. Khloe Kardashian says her 'family was ruined' by Tristan Thompson's cheating.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kardashian is seeing getting visibly angry in the aftermath of the Jordyn/Tristan cheating scandal.

"My family was ruined," she screams in the viral clip.

My family was ruined? KHLOE KARDASHIAN? GIRL EAT MUD pic.twitter.com/9VeHxazN5P — As soon as possible (@her_khumalo) January 5, 2022

5. Khloe Kardashian said she 'never understand' why Tristan Thompson cheated on her.

Kardashian admitted in November 2018 that "she'll never understand" what prompted Thompson to cheat on her.

“I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes,” she replied to a fan under an Instagram post in November 2018. “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together.

"I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”

6. Khloe Kardashian called Tristan Thompson 'a complete piece of sh**.'

During a conversation with sister Kim Kardashian on an episode of 'KUWTK' that aired in November 2019, Khloe spoke candidly about Thompson.

"I mean, it is f-ked up and he's a complete piece of s-t," Kardashian said.

The same night the episode had aired, Kardashian had also shared a photo from the delivery room after giving birth to True.

“This is one of the most awkward photos I have seen in a long time,” Khloe captioned a picture of herself, Thompson, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, best friend Malika Haqq and two other friends in the hospital.

“You can feel the tension lol but it makes me laugh for some reason. I am definitely one of those people that when I am uncomfortable I nervously laugh. Welcome to my labor lol.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.