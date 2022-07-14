Tristan Thomspon’s Dad Claims To Know ‘Secret’ That Explains Why He Cheated On Khloe Kardashian

The world knows way too much about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals and the details of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian but not a whole lot is known about Thompson's upbringing.

Fans of the Kardashians have tried their best to unpack whether anything from Thompson's past would explain his infidelity and have largely come up short.

Now, as Thompson and Kardashian get ready to have their second baby after he fathered another child during an affair last year, it might be a good time to reflect on what exactly is up with the former NBA star including what his father thinks is the explanation for his behavior.

Tristan Thomspon's upbringing and broken home may explain his treatment of Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson has been quite open about his relationship with his mother.

In 2020, Thompson revealed he has a close relationship with his mom, he says he talks to her every day and often helps her with taking care of his 3 brothers, one of whom struggles with reoccurring seizures and epilepsy.

"It’s asking a lot for one parent to do, so I always try to make sure that she’s doing well, too," he said. "Whether she’s getting a massage or just get out of the house and have a babysitter watch for a couple [of] hours, that’s crucial.”

While his relationship with his mother is great, his relationship with his father, Trevor Thompson, is up for debate.

Thomspon's relationship with his dad is strained and they aren't on speaking terms — his dad has reportedly accused him of abandoning his family after getting into a relationship with Kardashian.

After the world first learned about Thomspon's infidelity when Kardashian was days away from giving birth to their daughter True, his dad claimed that he had numerous secrets about his and was willing to reveal them to the world.

“I have a big, big story about what happened,” he said to Radar. “I can write a book about what happened.”

His dad says Tristan Thompson should talk to him more.

Thompson's dad had also spoken out about him after the serial cheater was accused of being unfaithful to the mother of his first child, Jordan Craig.

He blamed his son for not communicating with him and how all of that could have been prevented if the father and son talked more.

“Everyone is talking about Tristan and Jordan… Tristan needs to communicate with his father so he can be a better person to me and to others,” Trevor said. “If Tristan was communicating with me, these problems would not happen.”

He acknowledged that while his son is close to his mother, being closer to his father would help him more.

"Mothers can’t get through to the son the way the father would be able to," he said.

Tristan Thompson’s father has criticized him on social media.

In another instance, Trevor called out Tristan for abandoning his father and disrespected his paternal skills on social media.

Trevor commented on one of the pictures Craig shared on her Instagram feed.

He wrote, “Tristan [acts] like he doesn’t have a father…what [goes] around comes right back around.”

He further criticized Tristan as a father and insinuated how immature he still is, writing that "Khloe has a boy and a baby [to] raise."

