Khloe Kardashian Wasn't The First Woman Tristan Thompson Cheated On While Pregnant

Tristan Thompson may be best known for cheating on ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Khloe Kardashian but she certainly wasn't the first victim of his infidelity.

Thompson's first cheating scandal, which broke days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, likely felt like deja vu for his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

And now, amid the news that Thompson and Kardashian conceived a baby via surrogate after he secretly fathered a child during another affair, Craig may be feeling lucky to have escaped.

Before Thompson’s infidelity with Kardashian, he had been unfaithful to his previous girlfriend, Jordan Craig who had also been pregnant with their son, Prince Oliver Thompson.

In fact, there was reportedly an overlap between Thompson's beginning to date Kardashian and his relationship with Craig.

Did Tristan Thompson cheat Jordan Craig with Khloe Kardashian?

Craig accused Thompson of sparking a relationship with Kardashian while they were still together.

While rumors of Thompson cheating on Craig surfaced in 2016, she opened up about it in 2019. In court documents, Craig alleged that the former basketball player had been cheating on her when she was pregnant with his 1st child.

When Craig first found out about Thompson's cheating, she moved out of their home. Thompson later claimed he would change his ways so, Craig got back together with him but his cheating didn’t stop.

When Jordan Craig was pregnant, she saw paparazzi pictures of Tristan Thompson with Khloe Kardashian.

She knew something had been going on as she had confronted Thompson about having an affair with the reality star in the past, however, he denied it at the time.

Craig recalled the terrible experience she had to go through during her pregnancy because of their very public relationship which even led to pregnancy complications.

"Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson denied all cheating rumors involving Jordan Craig.

As the cheating rumors had been making the headlines and Kardashian seemed to be on the receiving end of backlash from fans, the former NBA player addressed it on his social media.

He stated that the rumors had been completely false and insisted that he had been single when he met Kardashian. He wrote, "When I met Khloe I was single. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary."

Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) July 31, 2019

Similarly, Kardashian also felt it was necessary to address the cheating rumors and explained her story on her Instagram stories while denying any reality to the cheating rumors.

She mentioned that the two had met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Thompson had told Kardashian that Craig was his ex-girlfriend with whom he was expecting a child.

After hearing that, Kardashian was reluctant whether they had really broken up and was on the fence about jumping into a relationship with him.

She wrote, “He showed me physical [proof] and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, [he] and his ex were broken up before we met.”

She further emphasized that it was her side of the story and apologized to everyone if there was any reality to the cheating rumors.

She wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”

