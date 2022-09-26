Fans Think Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Leaked What Kylie Jenner Named Her Son In 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Following the season two premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians," fans are convinced that Khloe Kardashian's daughter may have accidentally leaked Kylie Jenner's son's name.

In the episode, which featured the birth of Kardashian's son with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, viewers noticed that her daughter, True Thompson, may have hinted at what Jenner and Travis Scott named their baby boy, who they welcomed back in February 2022.

Is Kylie Jenner's son named Snow?

Jenner still has not confirmed the name of her baby boy but fans think he could be named Snow or Snowy after True dropped a clue on "The Kardashians."

In the scene after Kardashian arrives at the hospital to meet her son who was delivered via surrogacy, she introduces her four-year-old daughter to her new brother via FaceTime.

"Do you want to meet someone?" Kardashian asked during the September 22 premiere.

True excitedly replied, “Yeah.”

When the Good American founder asked who True wanted to see, she answered, “Baby brother. Hi, Snowy!”

Kardashian immediately corrects her daughter, saying Snowy was not the name of her brother, before previously explaining that she's "only ... been looking at" names that start with the letter T for her son.

However, fans pointed out that earlier in the episode Kardashian had explained to her best friend, Malika Haqq that True has been telling everyone that just like her cousin Stormi, she's also getting a baby brother.

"She just, like, tells people," Kardashian said. "Like, when she sees the baby, she'll say, 'I'm going to have a brother, too.' And I'm like, 'Haha, no you're not.' 'Cause, she'll just tell random people."

Fans immediately jumped at the possibility that Jenner might have named her son Snowy, or Snow, to match Stormi's name.

Previously, Jenner spoke about her son's name during an appearance on "The Late Late Show," explaining why she and Scott haven't publicly announced it yet.

"We haven't officially legally changed the name," Jenner told James Corden. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting."

Jenner continued, revealing that even though her son's name hasn't been legally changed, the family doesn't call him Wolf, to which Corden replied, "Well, what do you call him?"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder proceeded to act coy, saying, "You know...," before Corden jumped in, jokingly adding, "Well, that's not a good name. You can't call him, 'You Know.'"

After Jenner and Scott welcomed their son earlier this year, the makeup mogul shared his name but later told fans that she had changed her mind.

"FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote via an Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Since then, fans have tried to theorize what the name could be, and even Jenner's family members have hinted at the new name given to the baby.

“There’s one name [that is], I think, lingering, but she really wants to make sure,” Kim Kardashian said while on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" in April. “It’s such a really big decision. It’s the hardest thing ever in life to name a child.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.