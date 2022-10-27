Khloé Kardashian Drops 'Hint' About Son's Name While Revealing What Her Daughter Calls Him

Khloé Kardashian is dropping clues about what she named baby number two, her son with Tristan Thompson.

The birth of the baby boy was documented in an episode of "The Kardashians" but not much else has been revealed about her son's moniker since.

What did Khloé Kardashian name her baby boy?

Kardashian is keeping tight-lipped about her son's name but has been sharing some clues.

The baby boy was born in August 2022, a month after it was revealed that Thomspon and Kardashian were expecting their second baby via a surrogate.

The surrogate is reported to have been pregnant with the couple's child when Thompson's paternity scandal surfaced in December 2021.

Thompson and Kardashian split after it was revealed he fathered another child while they were in a relationship.

Khloé Kardashian said her daughter calls the baby boy 'Snowy.'

Fans previously speculated that Kardashian and Thompson had named the baby boy "Snow" or "Snowy" after hearing their daughter, True, use the nickname in an episode of "The Kardashians."

The 4-year-old exclaimed "Snowy" when she first saw her baby brother on FaceTime.

"My daughter says his name is Snowy," the Good American founder told Clarkson, "It's not Snowy. So that's the hint."

"I swear she does things just to, like, mess with me but his name is not Snowy."

Rumors also circulated that Snowy was the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son who was born earlier this year.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson planned to choose a name beginning with a 'T.'

"It is going to start with a T," Kardashian said during the Sept. 22 episode. "I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at."

Her mother, Kris Jenner, chimed in to suggest she name the baby "Travis," the same name as both Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker.

Also in the episode, the Kardashian family suggested other names for the baby including "Ten," "Tiger" and "Tide."

Aside from True, Thompson also has two other children — his son Prince from his relationship with Jordan Craig, and another son named Theo, who he has not met, from his affair with Maralee Nichols.

Khloé Kardashian previously said she would name her baby 'Tristan Junior' if it is a boy.

Some people pointed out that Kardashian may have named her son after Thompson based on an appearance she made in 2018 on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where the reality star opened up about possible names for her future son.

At the time of the interview, Kardashian had been pregnant with her daughter, True, but hadn't yet publicly announced the gender.

"Do you need help naming a baby?" DeGeneres asked Kardashian.

"I think, if it's a boy, I'll go with Junior. But I don't know what to do," she replied. "Tristan Jr."

However, following Thompson's lengthy history of cheating on Kardashian, many fans hoped that the "Strong Looks Better Naked" author wasn't still thinking of naming her son after his father.

“God, I hope not,” one user commented under the TikTok video. “Not a Jr. Tristan we need to name him Loyal [sic],” another wrote. “If her sisters haven’t talked her out of that one, no one can lol [sic].”

Fans think Khloé Kardashian's new baby could be named 'Robert.'

Other fans speculated that maybe Kardashian could potentially stick to tradition and name her son after her late father, Robert Kardashian, especially since she named her daughter True after her great-grandfather.

“Just name that baby Robert please lol [sic],” one fan wrote, whereas another chimed in, “I feel like she’s traditional in that way, so, maybe. Isn’t Rob a Jr.?” referring to Kardashian's younger brother, Rob.

In a recent post that Kardashian shared on her Instagram story, the reality star showed off baby gifts sent to her for her newborn son, and some fans think the photo dropped a hint of his name.

Fans have also speculated the baby boy could be called Bear.

After showing off a Moschino diaper bag with a bib and onesie covered in teddy bears, some fans took to Reddit to predict that the child could be named "Bear" or even "Toy Thompson."

According to InTouch, a source claimed that Kardashian is letting True have a "say" in the name of her new brother.

"Khloé is going to extreme measures to ensure True doesn’t feel excluded and has let her have a say in the baby’s name," the source said, adding that the baby's name "will be announced when the time is right."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.