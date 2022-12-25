Kardashian Have Mixed Reaction To Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Claiming He Would 'Whoop' Her 7-Year-Old Granddaughter

Kardashian fans are debating over a resurfaced clip of an argument between Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick.

In a scene from a September 2019 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Gamble, Kardashian, and Disick were involved in a heated argument involving their parenting style.

The clip, which has often been the source of debate, is once again being discussed by Kardashian fans.

Corey Gamble told Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick that he would 'whoop' their daughter, Penelope.

In the episode, the heated argument takes place after Gamble suggested a harsher punishment for their daughter Penelope, who was 7 years old at the time, due to her bad behavior.

It starts after Kourtney revealed that her nanny quit because Penelope "scratched her face."

"You guys, I don't have a nanny anymore. She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face," Kourtney explained during dinner with her family.

"But, P can be out of control. I think she almost blacks out and does these wild things."

Things quickly escalated after Gamble interjected, asking if it was "cool" to "pop the kid" for acting out.

Kourtney responded calmly, "No! But, you could also say something to her in the moment."

Kris Jenner then added that Penelope's behavior should be concerning.

"I had six kids. Not one time in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this," she pointed out.

Kourtney, however, argues against her mother's stance, recalling how she used to act out with her nannies in the same manner that Penelope was now doing.

The Poosh founder shared that she didn't know how to punish Penelope since "there's nothing I can take away from her physically that she will care about."

Gamble then speaks up once more, telling Kourtney and Scott that "if P scratched me for no reason, I'm whipping her a-- and I'll explain it to y'all later."

Scott immediately exploded, asking Gamble, "What? You would whoop Penelope's ass if she scratched you?"

"My daughter? What the hell are you talking about? You would whoop my daughter's ass if she touched you?" Scott shouted.

"A little six-year-old girl? What the f--k are you talking about? Stop it!"

Despite Gamble making it clear that he wouldn't beat Penelope, and didn't mean anything nefarious by the comment, Scott wasn't having it.

"You're not going to beat my little daughter! Get the f--k out of here," he concluded.

Kardashian fans chimed in with their thoughts about the resurfaced clip.

In a Reddit thread, where the clip was reposted, fans of the famous family and their reality show chimed in with their thoughts.

Some fans pointed out that Kim Kardashian and Kris, who were present at the dinner, had stayed relatively silent during the heated exchange, and wondered what their stance was.

"I get the impression that they all partially agree with Cory, but don’t want to voice that. Maybe not with physical punishment, but they all seem to agree that Kourtney doesn’t discipline her kids at all," one fan wrote.

Another user added, "I think Kim is silently co-signing. Not on whooping [Penelope] but on someone telling them about their parenting."

However, other users pointed out that Gamble shouldn't have said that in front of Penelope's parents.

"Corey is pretty old school so I know where he’s coming from, but you don’t say that in front of her parents," a third user wrote.

A fourth user chimed in, writing that Gamble should've "said if it was HIS child, he would whoop [them]."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.