Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Just Shared The First Video Of Her Newborn Son With Tristan Thompson

Fans believe that Khloe Kardashian may have just shared the first video of her newborn son — or his crying at least. The reality star recently posted a video to her Instagram story where some curious noises can be heard in the background.

In the video, Kardashian proudly displays her mother and younger sister, Kris, and Kylie Jenner’s most recent collaboration for Kylie’s make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Khloe Kardashian's baby son appears to be crying in the background of the video.

“Oh my gosh, look what I just opened up,” Kardashian shares as she pans over the box of products. As she shows off a separate package with martini glasses, the sound of a baby fussing is heard not too far in the distance.

“Oh my goodness,” Kardashian remarks, as she files through one of the packages and the baby’s pitches grow louder. It is unclear if her remarks are over her new mail delivery or an attempt to soothe the newborn off camera.

The video cuts before the source of the crying is confirmed to be her newborn.

However, fans are convinced that the sounds are indeed coming from Kardashian’s new son. “Awww baby in the background, how adorable,” one TikTok user wrote.

“True and False,” one user joked, believing the name would fit perfectly with the baby’s older sister, True. “[His] name is loyalty,” another user said, referencing Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson’s, cheating scandals.

Kardashian has not revealed the name of her newborn son but fans have been sharing theories.

Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson welcomed their son in August via surrogate. The two already share a four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

As of now, no photos have been released of the newborn, and fans are growing impatient. “You have no problem showing True,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Why is she being like Kylie and not sharing her new son with the world or his name?” another user pressed.

Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, welcomed a son in February with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. She has yet to reveal photos of the infant and a name. He was originally named Wolf, however, Jenner changed it as she believed that the name didn’t suit her son.

Keeping their children’s names and faces a secret is nothing new for the Kardashian family. All of Kardashian’s sisters have typically waited a few weeks after they’re born to share them with the rest of the world.

Kardashian will reveal her new son to us in her own time. As of now, she is enjoying life as a mother of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she recently said in an interview with “Elle.” "My kids challenge me as a person so being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

