6 Hard-To-Believe Kardashian Rumors That Turned Out To Be True

As one of the most famous families in the world, the Kardashians are written about, talked about and rumored about more times than anyone can count.

There have been death hoaxes, conspiracy theories and outright lies about the family since the earliest days of their reality TV careers but from time to time, the rumor mill gets it right.

Here are 6 wild rumors about the Kardashians that ended up being true.

1. Kim Kardashian’s drug use.

If you stumbled across any tabloid magazine or celebrity gossip blog in the 2000s, there was probably at least one article speculating about a celebrity’s drug use. Kim was occasionally their first choice.

Well, as it turns out, the blogs may have gotten it right for once.

In a 2018 episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim was probed by her younger sister, Kendall, about rumors that she took the party drug in her 20s.

“I got married on ecstasy the first time,” Kim said. “I did ecstasy once and I got married.”

Kim, who often claims to drink, admitted to having a wild streak in her youth.

“I did it again. I made a sex tape,” she said. “Like, everything bad would happen.”

2. Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ kiss.

When reports first emerged that Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy kissed Kylie’s longtime bestie, it was hard to believe at first.

Listen, we all could have guessed that Thompson had cheated — he had already been unfaithful during Khloé’s pregnancy. But to think that Kylie’s ride-or-die would be involved?

On February 19, 2019, TMZ reported that Woods and Thompson were seen “making out” at a house party in Los Angeles.

While it seemed hard to believe without evidence, the Kardashian sisters appeared to confirm the rumors by unfollowing Woods.

Eventually, in an episode of their show, the sisters revealed that they were blindsided by the alleged kiss and swiftly cut Woods out of their lives.

3. Kylie Jenner’s secret pregnancy.

When the omnipresent youngest Kar-Jenner sister took a rare step back from the spotlight in 2017, the rumor mill went into overproduction.

Fans speculated she was getting plastic surgery, others scoured her strategically vague Instagram posts.

But one rumor that stood above the rest was that the then-20-year-old was pregnant and hiding it.

And fans were totally right.

In February 2018, Kylie confirmed she had a baby girl, who we now know and love as Stormi Webster — Kylie's first baby with Travis Scott.

The new parents even dropped a YouTube video documenting the pregnancy that Kylie had successfully hidden from the public.

“I shared so much of my life,” Kylie told Andy Cohen in a 2021 reunion episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

“I was also really young when I got pregnant. And it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public…and have everyone’s opinions.”

4. Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Kylie isn’t the only one in the family keeping a pregnancy secret. Albeit for very different reasons, Thompson kept his secret baby under wraps from the public and his own girlfriend.

Right in the midst of Khloé working things out with her serial cheater boyfriend — and pursuing surrogacy to have their baby boy — rumors emerged that Thompson secretly fathered a baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Though the NBA star initially tried to swerve the rumors when they emerged in December 2021, he eventually fessed up a month later.

This was to be the final nail in the coffin for his and Khloé’s relationship as the couple parted ways when the news emerged.

5. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating.

In one of many instances of a Kardashian sister breaking the internet, Kim and Davidson’s October 2021 date — not long after she starred alongside him in an episode of “Saturday Night Live” — came entirely out of left field.

Even with photo evidence of them hanging out together with friends, fans initially didn’t believe there was anything romantic between the two.

However, as reports emerged that the two had actually already spent a night in a hotel together and were very much dating, the rumors became a fact no one saw coming.

Nine months and several tattoos later, #Kete are a distant memory almost like a fever dream.

6. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

After years of Kim standing by her husband’s side through many public outbursts and controversial moments, reports of their impending divorce on a random week in January 2021 seemed out of the blue.

In July 2020, the first signs of trouble came in the form of photos of the two hashing it out during a trip to Wyoming, where West was spending most of his time.

However, when Kim put up a good front by defending the father of her children during his failed presidential run and several offensive Twitter rants and speeches, it felt like they were rebuilding

But, behind the scenes, it seems the marriage had run aground.

Kim Kardashian West crying in the car with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/7Pai5Gf9td — BAAB Media Group (@BaabMedia) July 28, 2020

Then, in February 2021, Kim officially filed for divorce and Kimye was no more.

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.