Victims Of Domestic Violence Know Kanye's Behavior Is Escalation Before A Potentially Violent Act

When the news of Kanye purchasing a house across the street from Kim hit, I honestly thought nothing of it.

In today’s world of co-parenting, many parents who choose to separate often live close together in an effort to maintain a more cohesive front. It was not strange to me. In fact, it would fall in line with the way the Kardashian’s have co-parented with their children’s fathers.

I commend Kanye for wanting to be present in the lives of his children, and from what we can see from the outside looking in, he has always seemed to be a present and involved parent.

That’s where the praise ends.

What Kanye is displaying now is disturbing and concerning.

While I won’t speculate on any sort of mental health condition, nor will I blame his behaviors on one as mental health is not an excuse for abuse.

Abuse does not always involve hitting or threatening to hit someone.

Abuse comes in many forms, and the world is witnessing abusive behavior in real-time. Bombarding someone with grand gestures when they’ve asked you to leave them alone is a form of harassment. Attempting to sabotage a former partner’s relationship because you want them back is abusive. Sharing private conversations publicly, especially after they’ve asked you not to is abusive.

This is not some love story where a guy goes to his ex-girlfriend's house holding a boom box on top of his head in an effort to show how much he loves her. This is a display of mental and emotional abuse in an effort to force someone back into a relationship.

This is not OK.

This is not normal.

This is not entertainment.

This is a man who has endless amounts of money and influence, which afford him the means to publicly abuse his estranged wife in front of the world.

The way you feel about Kim Kardashian should not matter.

No one deserves to be abused.

No one deserves to be publicly humiliated.

No one deserves to be treated the way she is being treated.

What we could very well be witnessing is the escalation phase before a violent act.

Victims of domestic violence know this escalation well, and this is likely not only triggering for them but terrifying.

If you’ve experienced domestic violence and this display of abuse is triggering for you, I’m sorry.

I’m so sorry you have to relive your trauma by watching this unfold.

I’m so sorry that you may not feel safe witnessing this.

You are worthy of so much more and deserve to feel safe in your own home scrolling through your social media feeds.

Please step away from the internet.

Please take care of yourself.

Please protect your peace and respect your boundaries.

If you are experiencing domestic violence please call 800-799-7233 or visit www.nrcdv.org

Jacalyn Wetzel is a clinical social worker by day and has been writing at Stop Yelling Please since 2013.

This article was originally published at Facebook. Reprinted with permission from the author.