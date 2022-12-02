Fans Find Clues Linking Kim Kardashian To Chris Paul After Kanye West Claims He 'Caught' Them Together

The internet was unfortunately subjected to probably the worst of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West’s meltdowns on Twitter yesterday following his appearance on Alex Jones’s InfoWars show.

Even West's most loyal supporters were shocked and appalled by not only the comments he made during the show but as well as the things he shared on the social media platform now owned by Elon Musk.

As his final send-off, knowing that he was going to be banned by his good friend Musk, he implied that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had relations with someone else during their marriage.

Did Kim Kardashian cheat on Kanye West with Chris Paul?

Kardashian and Paul have not addressed West's claims, nor is it clear if West is insinuating he was still married to Kardashian when the hook-up allegedly occurred.

Kanye West claimed he once "caught" Kim Kardashian cheating with Chris Paul.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night,” West tweeted on December 1, 2022, including a photo of Phoenix Suns’ Point Guard, Chris Paul.

To say that this was probably the least shocking thing he tweeted last night would be an understatement, but for many, it gave them the opportunity to do some sleuthing just to see if there was any validity in his statement.

JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️ pic.twitter.com/5qftnYY3Kl — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

The NBA star is currently married to Jada Crawley, with whom he shares two kids, but that’s never stopped anyone from having an extramarital affair before, so fans looked deeper.

Chris Paul has been surrounded by many Kardashian-related NBA superstars over the years.

During his time with the LA Clippers, Paul played alongside Blake Griffin, who dated Kendall Jenner from 2017 to 2018.

Photos of Kardashian with Paul dating back to 2012 have resurfaced, linking the two together just a year after Kardashian and West had officially started dating.

Chris Paul finally getting his ring for this one pic.twitter.com/V5embv0A9D — Troydan (@Troydan) December 2, 2022

Although, Paul would have left for the Rockets by the time Griffin hooked up with Jenner.

Paul now plays for the Phoenix Suns, the same team as Devin Booker — who dated Jenner from 2020 until November 2022.

Chris Paul lives in the same neighborhood as Tristan Thompson.

Paul’s home in Encino, Los Angeles reportedly lived in the same neighborhood as fellow NBA star, Tristan Thompson, on-and-off boyfriend of Kardashian's younger sister, Khloé — who briefly lived with her children's dad.

Maybe Paul and Kardashian were introduced at a neighborhood gathering?

Kanye West fans have been claiming others may have known about Kim Kardashian and Chris Paul's alleged affair.

Fans have been calling attention to an obscure post from Drake around the time when he was feuding with West when the "Rich Flex" rapper posted a photo with a couple of friends posing as they all donned a Paul jersey from separate teams he’d played on.

Kanye West says he caught Kim Kardashian with Chris Paul now this old photo of Drake and his friends wearing Chris Paul jerseys from when he was beefing with Kanye is going around… pic.twitter.com/qkaatpMc6n — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) December 2, 2022

Although it seemed to have nothing to do with West at the time, fans now believe that it was a subtle jab at the rapper, claiming that Drake knew about the affair the entire time.

All of Paul’s relationships with these NBA players and potential links to the Kardashians are speculative, aside from the photographic evidence from 2012, but fans found it hilarious nonetheless, posting memes all over Twitter making fun of the situation.

