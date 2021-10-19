Kanye West Legally Changes His Name To ‘Ye’ — The Biblical Meaning Behind His New One Word Name

Mr. West has officially left the building. The being formerly known as Kanye West has officially changed his name.

West filed a petition with a Los Angeles court in August to legally change his name to his long-standing, two letter nickname "Ye."

That petition has been granted as West hinted at in an Instagram post showing off his bizarre new haircut and captioned with a symbol that resembles "Ye."

Why did Kanye West change his name to ‘Ye’?

In the court documents obtained, West petitioned to change his nameby citing “personal reasons,” but over the years we’ve seen how the nickname he’s had since the start of his career holds a special meaning to him.

Kanye west changing his name to “Ye” gotta be the most kanye thing ever — 444 (@tlop444) August 24, 2021

Kanye West has said 'Ye' is a Biblical reference.

Known for being open about his spirituality and religious beliefs, West has said before in interviews that ‘Ye’ is an often used world in the bible, sparking his desire to keep the name.

He has also called himself Ye on his social media for years now — and even named his 2018 album ‘ye.’

West also once hinted at his desire to change his name when he tweeted saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you,'" West said in 2018.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

"So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything."

Kanye's name also carries cultural meaning.

The name "Kanye" also has meaning behind it. It’s a Yoruba name meaning "next in line to the chieftaincy,” as well as an Igbo name meaning “let’s give (God praise).”

In the past, West has been called many things — The Teflon Don, the namesake for his Adidas shoes Yeezy, Yeezus, as well as Ye — but it seems that now he wants to keep the name simple, short and sweet.

He wants to get rid of his middle and last name and keep his full name as just ‘Ye.’

When Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from the rap superstar, she didn't seem to drop 'West' from her name or brands. It is also the last name of their four children together.

Now that Ye's request has been granted, it looks like Kim will be keeping the West name and brand alive on her own!

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice and politics.