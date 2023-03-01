Everything To Know About Post Malone's Daughter, Her Name & His Life As A Dad

Post Malone gave fans the shock of their lives after he dropped some surprising news on a radio talk show: he was a father!

The 27-year-old rapper revealed that he and his fiancé, who has been kept from the public eye, welcomed a baby girl in the spring of 2022.

Just a few weeks prior, Post revealed that he was expecting his first child, claiming that he was “excited for this next chapter in my life,” adding that he was the happiest he has ever been.

Here is everything to know about Post Malone’s daughter.

Post Malone, whose birth name is Austin Richard Post, has kept most of his personal life extremely private.

So far, only a few details have been collected regarding the newest addition to his family.

Post Malone has not revealed his daughter’s name, but he may have a tattoo of her initials.

In October 2022, the Grammy winner debuted some new ink on the right side of his forehead.

The initials “DDP” were tatted on his face just above his “Stay Away” tattoo.

Many have speculated that these letters are the initials of Post’s daughter, especially after his tattoo artist, Chad Rowe, shared a photo of his work on his Instagram page.

He noted in the photo’s caption that the “trust of such [an] important tattoo is a huge honor.”

Her mom’s name is Jamie.

Although the identity of Post's fiancé has been kept under wraps, fans have been able to piece together that her name is Jamie.

Since 2020, the rapper has been photographed with the woman numerous times.

@PostMalone shopping with his girlfriend in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/BhVR1Tjptq — postygoat (@GoatPosty) January 7, 2021

In August 2021, they attended Post’s cousin’s wedding together, and she was pictured with the singer’s family in October of that same year at an "Magic: The Gathering Cards" event in Phoenix.

Fans claim that Jamie deactivated her social media accounts, most likely to maintain her privacy throughout her pregnancy.

Post Malone's daughter was born in May 2022.

Post Malone first shared that he was going to be a father in early May 2022 after celebrating the news with family in Southern California.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” the rapper told TMZ.

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

A few weeks later during an appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” he shared that his daughter had already been born.

"I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games," Post told Stern while recalling his routine before he arrived at the studio.

The announcement came as a surprise since he had not made a birth announcement on any of his social media pages.

He revealed that he wishes to protect the baby girl’s privacy. “I want her to make her own decisions. That's it,” he said.

Sources close to the rapper confirmed to TMZ that the family celebrated his partner's pregnancy in the last weekend of April 2022, just weeks before her arrival.

The baby was born sometime in May, making her a Taurus or Gemini. Her dad is a Cancer.

Post Malone says his daughter is already a fan of his music.

The new dad told GQ in an interview that his baby girl is a “legend” who is already shaping up to be a fan of his music.

"She hasn't cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we'll wait and find out," he said. "I got to let her decide. I tried to play her some stuff, but I can't really tell what she's into right now.”

He adds that his daughter is “going to love” his music or at least become familiar with it.

“I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they'll get stuck in her head,” he shared. “Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I'm hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one."

Post also hopes that his daughter will love his latest clothing collaboration with Moose Knuckles. Although the collection includes children’s sizes, he says that his daughter is still a bit too small to fit into them, despite her being “super tall” for her age.

"I'm trying to get a size for her. She's a little bit too tiny, but she'll grow into it," the rapper said. "I just thought it was a fun thing to do, especially with the baby on the way at the time we were working on it."

The baby girl apparently already has a sense of style. "She's so swaggy. We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups. She's so cool,” Post revealed. “She's way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me.”

Post Malone says that the hardest part of being dad is leaving his daughter when he goes on tour.

Balancing his career with fatherhood has proved to be a challenge for the rapper.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," he told GQ. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

