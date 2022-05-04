Post Malone Is Expecting His First Child — Meet His Secret Girlfriend

Post Malone is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, he revealed in a statement to TMZ.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” the 26-year-old said.

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

The “Sunflower” singer, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, reportedly celebrated the pregnancy news with family and friends over the weekend at a private event.

Fans have been left surprised by the news and wondering who is the mother of the ultra-private star’s baby.

Who is Post Malone’s girlfriend?

It is reported that Post and his girlfriend have not gone public with the relationship and she is not in the spotlight.

But fans have been doing some investigating into his past relationships and who he could be dating now.

Fans have identified Post Malone’s girlfriend, Jamie, but little is known about her.

Post has been seen on a number of occasions with a woman who fans believe is named Jamie but the two have never confirmed their relationship.

@PostMalone shopping with his girlfriend in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/BhVR1Tjptq — postygoat (@GoatPosty) January 7, 2021

The performer, whose album “Twelve Carat Toothache” is expected to drop next month, was spotted out and about with her in January 2021 and she posed with him and his family in October of the same year.

I just want Jamie to know she’s loved and to try and ignore the haters/bullies. You are beautiful and the Post Malonials love you @rriproarin @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/Rr8QLiz73h — courtney Rowe (@courtne82328121) October 24, 2021

Fans also claim that Jamie has deactivated her social media accounts, likely to avoid prying eyes during her rumored pregnancy.

Are Post Malone and MLMA still together?

Post Malone seems to no longer be dating Korean singer and artist MLMA after being linked in 2020.

MLMA X Post Malone pic.twitter.com/QQYp3fAieK — Culture (@cltrxx) October 26, 2020

The singer, whose stage name stands for “Me Love Me Alot,” posted several Instagrams and TikToks of herself with Post throughout 2020 but, if they were dating, it doesn’t seem to have lasted.

Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz broke up in 2018.

Post’s longest and most public relationship was with Diaz, who he dated for three years before their split.

The couple never confirmed the reason for their split but Post had previously discussed the strain his success put on their relationship.

“It’s tough having a balance, between dedicating my life to music and dedicating time for Ashlen,” he said on The Breakfast Club in 2016.

“It’s tough because you want to get into the studio, you want to do as good music as you can, sometimes you’re real busy.”

