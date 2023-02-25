Miley Cyrus is a renowned animal lover, as well as an outspoken advocate for animal rights.

According to her Pet Fandom Wiki page, Cyrus has hit peak pet-owner status, owning a total of 14 pets.

She is the proud pet mom to 8 dogs, 3 cats, 2 horses, and a pet pig.

The vegan pop star adopted almost all of her pets, including her dogs, Angel, Barbie, Happy, Bean, Emu, Kate Moss, Tani, and Daisy, her cats, Lilo, Kiki, and Harlem, her horses Pumpkin and Dumplin, and her pet pig named Pig Pig.

Yet according to various sources, her sense of pet hygiene leaves much to be desired.

Miley Cyrus is said to live happily in a house where ‘animal droppings’ cover the floors.

The Brampton Guardian reported that Cyrus let her many pets perform their bodily functions on the floor of her Los Angeles mansion.

While she allegedly planned to house-train her beloved animals “eventually,” it doesn’t seem like she was in any rush to do so.

“It’s a true animal house,” a source reported. “She’s never had to clean up after herself. Her habits are totally out of control.”

According to the same source, “it’s hard to believe how messy her place is.”

So messy, her then-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger, allegedly ordered Cyrus to clean up her act — and her home.

A source told NW Magazine that Schwarzenegger was “pretty horrified by the standard of hygiene over at her place.”

The source stated that “Miley has been trying to make her dogs change their bad habits but it’s not something that happens overnight.”

Since Cyrus allegedly doesn't train her pets, they used the floors of her mansion as their bathroom.

Episode 27 of the first season of Snapchat’s "Did You Hear" made the claim that Cyrus allows her many pets to “use her house as a litter box.”

Cyrus and Schwarzenegger started dating in November 2014 but were together for just a brief 5 months.

While the reasons behind their split aren’t public information, it appears as though Cyrus didn’t live up to her end of the deal Schwarzenegger set to clean up after her pets.

She lets her pets’ mess cover her living space, which makes the inside of her home “smell like a zoo.”

Cyrus herself doesn’t clean up after her pets and leaves the mess for her staff to clean.

"Did You Hear" reported that in order for someone to be hired to Cyrus’ staff, they have to be accepting of her home’s zoo-like atmosphere.

Cyrus’ free-spirit sensibility and lack of pet control may have been part of the on-again-off-again nature of her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 2016 issue of Life & Style Magazine reported that Cyrus’ inability to keep her house clean drove Liam “nuts.”

A source told the magazine that “there’s dog poop and pee everywhere.”

Not only that, the house was littered with “old food, pizza boxes, takeout containers, fast-food wrappers and dirty dishes piled up.”

“The combination of all that mixed with the constant weed-smoking and the bong-water spills makes the place smell horrible,” the source said.

While Cyrus and Hemsworth did get engaged in 2016, Life & Style speculated at the time of the article’s release that Hemsworth was “fed up” with Cyrus’ messy lifestyle, giving her “an ultimatum” to clean up after herself and her pets.

Cyrus and Hemsworth spent a total of 10 years romantically linked, marrying in December 2018 only to divorce in August 2019.

Cyrus got custody of all the pets after her split with Hemsworth.

If her laissez-faire attitude towards cleaning up after her animals is the same as it once was, her newly single lifestyle is most likely still a mess.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.