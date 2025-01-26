Most people will admit that life has changed a great deal in the past few years, and in particular, many things have gotten more expensive. Given the high grocery prices and mortgage rates alone, there are plenty of legitimate reasons why the younger generations are refusing to work. After all, what's the point in working if they aren't able to move out on their own, no matter how hard they try? Furthermore, why work for a company that offers little in return or that may drop you any moment in favor of AI?

Though boomers, Gen X and millennials may love to complain about Gen Z's lack of work ethic, there are plenty of legitimate reasons young people are losing interest in the corporate world that aren't talked about enough.

Younger generations are refusing to work for these 11 pretty legitimate reasons

1. There’s zero flexibility

The first legitimate reason younger generations are refusing to work is because they have zero flexibility. Some may forget it, but the younger generations have their own lives to attend to.

Whether they're pursuing higher education or dealing with a sick family member, most people require a little flexibility from their workplace. A survey from Future Forum found that 94% of employees want more flexibility when they work.

Unfortunately, many employers nowadays don't have the understanding necessary to provide any flexibility, leaving the younger generation in a tricky situation. Do they skip work that day despite their boss's rigid expectations? Or, do they suck it up and come in to work anyways?

Most of the time, the younger generation would prefer not to work at all.

2. They're expected to work overtime with no pay

Most people in older generations will recognize this tricky position. They work late at the office only for their boss to come up to them and tell them they need to finish a long project. On the inside, they're frustrated because they likely don't want to work overtime. But most of the time, these same individuals will suck it up and stay late, even though it is taking away from their precious personal time.

However, the younger generations are different. Known for not taking nonsense, people in younger generations are refusing to work because they are expected to work overtime with no pay.

According to a SHRM 2024 survey, 44% of Americans are already burnt out from working. As a result, further stretching themselves when they're already pushed to their limit is out of the question.

Because of this fact, the younger generations have slowly been quitting their jobs, leaving the employers in question confused and frustrated.

3 They don't want to deal with toxic work culture

The next reason the younger generations are refusing to work is because they've already experienced a toxic work environment. Many underestimate just how much their job impacts them. According to a study in 2021, a toxic work environment often leads to less engagement. Additionally, it also causes employees to spread more negativity while simultaneously leading to things like stress, burnout, depression, and anxiety.

Because of this, the younger generations are refusing to work, as they don't want to deal with the toxic work culture. Yet instead of the corporate world choosing to change and do better, they explain it away by saying Gen Z is being too demanding and difficult to deal with.

Is it too much to ask for respect and consideration in the work environment? After all, other countries around the world provide a much better workplace than here in the United States. For instance, in Iceland, people who were allowed to work 35-36 hours a week with zero reduction in pay reported being more satisfied and just as productive.

So, instead of thinking of it as a Gen Z problem, perhaps everyone should think of it as an American workplace problem, in which the corporate world refuses to do better.

4. Health benefits aren't sufficient

Another legitimate reason younger generations are refusing to work is because the either have no health benefits or the benefits aren't sufficient to cover their needs. If they're lucky, they might work for a company that provides basic health insurance. But unfortunately, the offering often don't take care of vision, dental, or mental health needs.

As a result, the younger generations are left in a tricky situation. Do they cough up hundreds of dollars to get their eyes checked and even more to get their teeth checked, or do they hang in there without preventative care and hope for the best?

According to a KFF poll, most Americans would likely choose the second option, as almost half of Americans are unable to pay an unexpected bill of $500 without going into debt.

5. The salary doesn’t match the cost of living

Most people can agree that the cost of living is through the roof. With rent being higher than their parent's mortgage and groceries costing an arm and a leg, many people in younger generations are refusing to work is because their salary doesn't match the cost of living.

Companies need to understand that people can't afford to work for pennies. With car payments, housing payments, utility bills, and student debt, making minimum wage or just above isn't going to solve their life problems.

Unfortunately, too many jobs are offering nowadays are underpaid positions. According to NACE, students who are actively looking for internships are out of luck in this area, because currently, 41% of internships are unpaid.

Knowing this, the younger generations are refusing to be exploited. After all, it's unfair that they spent years and thousands of dollars on a degree, only to be paid minimum wage.

Instead, the World Economic Forum reported that a fifth of young people are not employed, showcasing just how apprehensive they are of the job market and its unrealistic expectations.

6. Their employer's micromanage them

It's uncomfortable to have a micromanaging boss hover over their shoulder. It's not only distracting for everyone in the office, but it's unproductive as well. One study in 2019 found that when employees are comfortable and happy then productivity increases by 13%. That said, most micromanaging bosses don't care about their employees ' comfort. These bosses will constantly critique every little thing they do in the name of perfection.

This management style only causes employees to go packing their bags, as they refuse to work for a boss who makes their work life more difficult than it needs to be.

Writer Annie Dillard famously said that the average time spent working over the course of someone's life is around 90,000 hours. Can the older generations truly blame the younger generations for wanting a more relaxing work environment when it makes up such a huge portion of their life?

7. There’s a lack of upward mobility

After working for a company for several years, it's expected that people will slowly climb the corporate ladder and as a result, see a boost in their paycheck. Unfortunately, a lack of upward mobility is just another reason why younger generations are refusing to work.

Let's be honest: it's unfair that someone can work hard for years and still be in the same position as when they first started. With years of experience, higher education, and a better work ethic under their belt, people would think that they'd have at least moved up a little bit.

However, many companies don't want to pay their employees fairly and because of this, keep their employees in the same position for ages. Not only is this straight-up exploitative, but it's also disheartening.

According to a 2024 survey from the American Psychological Association, around 23% of Americans aren't satisfied with their growth opportunities and this is one of the top reasons why they quit or find new jobs.

Knowing this, can corporations be truly shocked that the younger generations don't want to work? After all, what incentive are they even giving them at this point?

8. They don’t like the corporate hierarchy system

Another reason younger generations are refusing to work is because they don't like the corporate hierarchy system. Like it or not, bosses absolutely do play favorites. People who have worked there for years obtain special treatment when it comes to sick time off and turning in assignments.

On the flip side, the younger generations are left scrambling as their lack of favoritism causes them to have to prove themselves beyond measure. And even if they do their absolute best, they aren't always guaranteed a seat at the table.

Because of this, the younger generations feel burned out and unmotivated to work for a company that doesn't treat all their employees fairly. This can explain why so many of the younger generations aren't working in the first place.

9. They’re fed up with the unrealistic expectations

Everybody has had to meet an expectation at their job that they weren't sure they could handle. Whether it was a tough assignment or project, these unrealistic expectations are one of the reasons why the younger generations are refusing to work.

Corporations need to understand that the younger generations have zero issues with working hard. If they're treated fairly and paid well, they're more than willing to rise to the occasion. But unfortunately, those things aren't happening, and as a result, the younger generation no longer feels motivated to rise to the occasion and meet unrealistic expectations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stressed employees tend to snap. They note that stress typically causes employees to become increasingly absent and tardy, resulting in them eventually quitting their jobs.

So, if companies want to encourage employees to put in the work, then they need to start getting real with their expectations. Otherwise, employees won't stay, and as a result, the company's profits will begin to take a hit.

10. They aren’t satisfied with outdated training and development opportunities

The next reason why the younger generations are refusing to work is because they aren't satisfied with the outdated training and development opportunities. Employers often forget that most people freshly out of college need training to know how to do their jobs. Employees aren't mind readers who will know how to do complex tasks at the snap of a finger.

That said, most employers are way too impatient to take the time to train their new interns or employees. Instead, they'd rather hire experienced employees and pay them pennies, instead of making the workforce stronger.

As a result, the younger generations aren't receiving job offers, despite spending thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Even worse, they're expected to already have years of job experience, despite just completing college.

11. They’re frustrated with the lack of paid time off

Everyone needs time off of work. Whether it's because they have a family emergency or simply because they aren't feeling well, paid time off is critical during unexpected situations. That said, most employers refuse to offer a respectable amount of paid time off.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans took an average of 18.1 days off annually. Out of those days, they typically used 9-17.4 days of paid time off.

This may sound fair to some Americans. After all, getting a little more than two weeks off could sound like a dream come true. Unfortunately, compared to countries like Finland — where employees receive a minimum of 30 days of paid vacation leave days, 10 sick leave days, and 164 days of paid parental leave that can be used by both parents — Americans are actually ripped off.

So really, are corporations truly shocked that the younger generations refuse to work? Like it or not, their paid time off just isn't cutting it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.