Despite being far from the most technologically advanced or savvy generation, there are many life skills baby boomers know that people in younger generations are clueless about. From practical skills that can save them from tricky situations to more niche survival skills and outdoor talents, boomers are schooled in ways of dealing with all kinds of circumstances that younger people have to rely on their parents or older professionals to figure out.

Perhaps the world is evolving in ways that make it less important to learn some of these practical skills, but it's also possible younger folks are just refusing to learn them because they don't want to be bothered.

Here are 9 life skills boomers know that younger generations are clueless about

1. Basic plumbing fixes

People Images Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

A survey of 100 Gen Zers from Hire A Helper reveals that nearly 1-in-4 respondents would prefer to hire someone to unclog their toilet than do it themselves. In that same vein, while 65% of respondents said they’d “try to fix” a plumbing or water issue in their toilet, they’d prefer to call a professional to fix the issue rather than learn how to do it.

Especially with many Gen Zers so focused on their financial security and professional lives in their respective industries, it’s simply an issue of time. Who has the time, freedom, or energy to dedicate towards learning a new skill?

Advertisement

2. Jump starting a car

Fast-stock | Shutterstock.com

According to the same survey, nearly 75% of those surveyed said they wouldn’t be able to properly jump start a car if they were stranded.

According to Jonathan Haidt, co-author of “The Coddling of The American Mind,” kids are now being treated like kids for a much longer period of time than older generations ever were. So when it comes to being allowed out of the house unsupervised, cooking for themselves, and learning a host of other life skills, younger people are being kept clueless in many ways.

Advertisement

3. Cooking

Pressmaster | Shutterstock.com

While many Gen Zers have gained an appreciation for cooking techniques on social media and online, the majority of them admit they don’t have the skills they’d prefer to have in the kitchen. With the convenience of food delivery apps and fast food, it’s not entirely surprising that many aren’t forced to cook to the same degree as their parents — whether to prepare for lunch at work, make dinner for their families, or make due with random ingredients left in the fridge.

For many, it’s not for a lack of trying, it’s simply a matter of their circumstances. About one third of Gen Z still lives at home with their parents, according to a Pew Research Center study on the transition to adulthood, oftentimes because of unbearable debt, financial insecurity, or the state of the job market in many areas.

Advertisement

4. Gardening

Syda Productions | Shutterstock.com

A 2024 gardening survey found that many Gen Zers are interested in learning the practice of gardening and are looking forward to finding the time to invest in the skill. However, despite the massive interest many younger folks have for this life skill, in many ways, the majority of them don’t have the luxury of space.

In response to higher costs of living and stagnant wages, the majority of Gen Z households are renters — typically living in apartments or condos without traditional backyards or green spaces to support gardening skills. Will Gen Z be capable of growing their own food, if grocery prices become even more inaccessible?

5. Reading a paper map

phM2019 | Shutterstock.com

Given the technological accessibility that allows younger people to navigate using GPS, it’s not surprising that a great deal of Gen Zers and millennials are unable to read a paper map, a life skill that their parents relied on, but that they never had to learn.

Much of the reason younger generations don't know the same life skills boomers do is due to the emergence of technology in Gen Z and millennials’ lives. They’re don't feel forced to learn the skills that were once required and necessary for daily living, and therefore they don't think about the fact that knowing how to do these things might be important at some point.

Advertisement

6. Finding information offline

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Only 54% of Gen Zers have visited a physical library in the past year, according to a survey conducted by the American Library Association, and the majority of those who did weren’t looking for information, troubleshooting, or conducting research.

With their phones in their back pockets and a laptop nearby, many in younger generations don’t need to seek out different resources when they’re trying to answer a question or find research — they Google it, ask a friend online, or open up a scholarly library of content right from their browser.

8. Financial competency

evrymmnt | Shutterstock.com

While many Gen Zers feel pressured by career expectations and education guidelines for success, many of them wonder exactly what they’re saving for. Considering the majority of people in younger generations are struggling more financially than millennials did at the same age, many consider saving for larger purchases like a home to be “a lost cause.”

According to a 2024 Bank of America study, Gen Z isn’t feeling comfortable or confident in their current financial status, and many are feeling wary, not just about their spending habits, but their ability to craft and protect a secure future compared to older generations at the same age.

Advertisement

8. In-person communication and conversation

People Images Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

While it’s not as practical as plumbing or changing a tire, the art of social connection through in-person conversations is just as influential in protecting younger generations from isolation, depression, loneliness, and anxiety. With such a reliance on online communication and community early in life, many in younger generations are struggling to master this art.

According to a Pew Research Center study, Gen Zers are using social media “almost constantly,” and it’s affecting their mental health and ability to form meaningful connections in-person. Communication styles have changed, Gen Z has struggled to flex their conversation skills, and compared to boomers and Gen X, they’re largely struggling to combat social isolation.

9. Driving a stick shift car

People Images Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

With the majority of vehicles today being automatic, the skill of driving a stick shift car has been relatively lost to older generations of boomers and Gen Xers. While many of them consider it a luxurious experience that reminds them of the fun of their childhood, the convenience of driving a manual is hard to ignore.

Of course, what happens in a situation where only a stick is available? Should Gen Z be dedicated to learning life skills like these, even when convenience is so accessible?

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories