Survey Reveals The 4 Career Fields Where Salaries Are ‘Growing At Near-Record Pace’

Considering more than a third of workers say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck, even while working full-time or living in a double-income household, the American dream feels like more of a luxury than an achievable goal. However, according to a survey by The Conference Board on salary budget increases, there’s a glimmer of hope in the future — if you're willing to work in a handful of professions.

So, if you’re burnt out in your industry, stuck in a toxic job, or simply driven by the prospect of a higher salary, consider leaving your current gig and adopting one of these four fields, which are predicted to have salaries that will grow over the next year.

According to the survey, these are the 4 career fields where salaries will be growing at ‘record’ paces:

1. Insurance

According to the survey, employers across the board have planned salary budget increases for 2024 around 3.9% — down from the actual increase of 4.4% in 2023 — but not every career field will see that rise.

However, people working in insurance may be the lucky few. If you're wondering why anyone would want to even go into insurance, that's precisely why the industry salaries are so good.

Many companies have struggled to hire entry-level semi-permanent roles in recent years, which has resulted in salary hikes across the board; the actual increase employees will experience is much greater.

If you’re looking to break into the industry, there are some licensing hoops to jump through, but for the most part, entry-level positions are always available, and extensive training and preparation aren’t essential.

2. Agriculture and farming

Over the past two decades, the average hourly wage of farm workers and other agricultural industries has risen by over 28%, especially in the fresh fruit and vegetable industry.

An increase in demand means a larger workforce is needed, and that gives agricultural employers an incentive to pay their workers more.

Of course, rising salaries shouldn’t be the only thing you consider when switching career fields, as many agricultural workers face job instability in different seasons and with the variability of crops.

Even for corporate agricultural jobs, most things are dependent on production and demand — which can vary in bounty and profit each year.

3. Energy

The energy sector is a huge industry encompassing a wide variety of niche companies, employers, and job positions. It includes roles like engineers, information system managers, environmental experts, and more.

Many jobs in this sector focus on " clean energy " sources, from focusing on renewable energy sources to building transportation structures and sustainable infrastructure. This could serve both personal and professional growth.

Employment experts even suggest renewable energy might be the perfect industry for anyone who’s “just not sure” where they want to go. With many “stepping stone” positions available without extensive background or experience needed, there’s opportunity for growth for all types of job seekers.

4. Communications

While it’s generally an overlooked or misunderstood industry, communications is a broad-stroke explanation for all kinds of jobs. Whether you want to work in tech, healthcare, or the arts — there’s a communications role perfectly suited for you.

With its diversity, there’s a great deal of flexibility in available jobs — allowing people to pursue opportunities best suited to their passions, experience, and background while maximizing their salary expectations.

As social media continues to grow as a mode of communication, the industry will grow. That means the demand for jobs will increase and companies will be willing to shell out more money to tempt employees to join up.

