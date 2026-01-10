Job instability seems to be a universal issue, yet certain red flags can help unsuspecting employees avoid impending doom — otherwise known as layoffs, bankruptcy, or terminations. From poor workplace culture to niche office changes, if these things are happening at work, it's probably time to look for a new job.

Some subtle signs can alert employees to the company's true health and give them time to job hunt if things appear to be going south. Especially with unemployment rising slightly and the job market being exceptionally rough, it's essential to put yourself first when it seems like your workplace is no longer in line with what you value most.

If these 11 things are happening at work, it's probably time to look for a new job

1. Break room essentials get cut

fizkes | Shutterstock

If you start to notice cuts in the budget for bare break room essentials at work — whether it's coffee, water, or food — that's a pretty clear red flag that the company is either not respecting you as a person or struggling to afford the usual expenses.

If it's the former, don't let your employer take advantage of your fear of confrontation or innate kindness. You deserve access to essentials in the workplace, especially when you spend most of your days in the office. If it's the latter, and the company is struggling to make ends meet, take that as your sign to leave before things get worse.

Advertisement

2. Pay is inconsistent or de-prioritized by leadership

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Getting paid in full and on time is your job's responsibility — and should never be negotiated. If you're not being paid, or your compensation, raises, and bonuses are not prioritized, look for another job that considers your livelihood a priority. Because companies need to understand that paying their employees is not only the bare minimum, but that not doing so is illegal.

In many cases, workers are protected from reporting employers for inadequate compensation. According to Odell Law, you may be able to file a lawsuit for unpaid or late wages. Still, there are often deep-rooted issues behind a company's inability to pay. If your employer doesn't have the money to pay you, chances are the problem will only grow more intense, so start looking for a new job while you have the freedom to.

Advertisement

3. Upper management isn't available or visible

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

The disappearance of upper management during daily activities is a considerable red flag for employees concerned about their job stability. Not only is it a clear indicator that they're preoccupied with something larger than daily operations, but their failure to support and be available for employees is not a good sign.

If these things are happening at work, it's probably time to look for a new job. So, consider using your free time away from the shadow of a lurking boss or micromanager to look for alternative jobs, fine-tune your resume, secure your references, and set yourself up for success should things go awry.

Advertisement

4. The frequency of performance reviews has increased

fizkes | Shutterstock

Some workers consider the increased frequency of performance reviews by a boss or upper management to be a red flag, indicating that those in charge are preparing for upcoming layoffs. For example, when the company starts doing performance reviews quarterly as opposed to yearly, they want a paper trail as they fire people.

Though performance reviews have been abandoned by nearly one-third of U.S. companies, choosing instead to have conversations with their employees about improvements, when these reviews seem to become a main focus to employers, it's not a good sign. It's likely you might be on the chopping block next.

Advertisement

5. The company starts laying off employees

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Hopefully, layoffs aren't the first red flag you notice at your company, but for many people, they can be an unexpected shock. According to a study from INTOO, over 40% of people have been let go from a job at least once, and many of them have been in the last few years.

To avoid being caught off-guard by an unexpected layoff, ensure you're keeping tabs on the pulse of your industry — inside your company and beyond. The earlier you can anticipate and prepare by looking for a new job, the better off you'll be. Stay active on LinkedIn, network often, build a community, and keep an updated resume.

Advertisement

6. Great employees and managers are leaving

Zoran Zeremski | Shutterstock

Whether it's people who have worked at the company for decades or a sudden shift in management, if these things are happening at work, it's probably time to look for a new job. Because there's likely a good reason why quality employees are jumping ship.

"If top talent starts leaving, you know you should be also," career strategist Ashley Tronson advised. "Top talent does not stay at jobs where they are not appreciated. So if your favorite co-workers are starting to look for jobs... I'd be looking for a job also."

Advertisement

7. Clients and customers start leaving

TetianaKtv | Shutterstock

Consider it a red flag if you're in a client-facing role and notice more customers leaving. Especially if clients are your primary source of revenue as a company, the more clients you lose, the more at risk your compensation will be, and potentially the health of the company as a whole.

Layoffs often occur unexpectedly for employees, but for management, they're simply a way to cut costs after losing income. If you're noticing changes in your clientele, take it personally and protect yourself.

Advertisement

8. Employees are leaving and not being replaced

PBXStudio | Shutterstock

It's not only a red flag when great employees are leaving your company, but an even bigger one when your leadership is not actively replacing them, leaving holes in employment that can stifle productivity and growth. For the employees left at the company, chances are you'll pick up the extra work responsibilities they leave behind without extra pay or recognition, likely leaving you overwhelmed and upset.

Especially if you're "a high achiever" at work, demonstrating competency and a great work ethic can be harmful when leadership is looking to offload work onto their remaining employees. If you're feeling overworked or underappreciated, take that as a sign that they're unwilling — or unable — to hire additional people to support you.

Advertisement

9. Company morale is low

Raushan_films | Shutterstock

A workplace study from MIT Sloan Management Review indicates that "a toxic culture" is the number one driver of employee resignations; in fact, it's 10.4 times more likely than compensation to drive a worker's decision to leave. As unlikely as it may seem when in a toxic job, finding somewhere with a culture that values you is possible.

Whether it's employees dreading coming to work, an overall depressing atmosphere, or general apathy from employees and management alike, if these things are happening at work, it's probably time to look for a new job. You deserve better, so don't let employers take advantage of you when you can feel things shifting.

Advertisement

10. There's a shift to 'trendy' working strategies with no clear direction

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Implementing "trendy work strategies" or business models like NFTs can be considered a red flag for a company's health. Especially in tandem with poor communication or unclear priorities, these "trends" can be a sign that your employer is essentially "grasping for straws."

Whether revenue-driven or a last-ditch effort to save their company, be cognizant of how leadership prepares and communicates new strategies at work. As a valued and supported employee, you should never feel "thrown into" a project or strategy without knowing its purpose.

Advertisement

11. An unexpected all-company meeting is called

fizkes | Shutterstock

Likely one of the biggest signs it's time to look for a new job is when management calls an "all company" meeting — especially one scheduled out of the blue. It can be a bad sign for your job stability. There's likely uncomfortable or large-scale news to share, especially for larger companies, where scheduling time for everyone to be together is incredibly difficult.

If it can't be sent in an email, there's likely something more serious lingering over leadership. So, don't ignore these workplace red flags. Instead, use them to prepare yourself for an upcoming job search or gain the momentum you need to advocate for yourself. You deserve a company that values your effort, time, and well-being.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.