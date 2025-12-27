Why You're Working Hard But Not Moving Up: 6 Little Habits That Hurt Your Chance Of Promotion

Do you have unhealthy coping skills when it comes to dealing with stress? Stress has a way of worming into every aspect of our lives, and the workplace is no exception. It might not be as stressful as home life, but it does play a large part in our daily lives.

A 2013 survey showed that 83 percent of U.S. workers suffer from work-related stress. The stress points may vary among industries and different roles, but one aspect that holds for all is that unhealthy coping skills for stress can stall your career and damage your well-being. Regardless of the work you do, whether you're an employer or employee, effective stress management isn’t easy and requires time and practice.

When you're working hard but not moving up, these 6 little habits hurt your chances of promotion:

1. You struggle to communicate when stressed

Are you easily frustrated? When you're stressed, it can hinder effective communication. Studies show that when emotions run high, people struggle to choose the right words and often misread others’ intentions.

2. You overreact or completely shut down

Overreacting or under-reacting are self-defense mechanisms used when someone feels out of control or overwhelmed — like when someone lashes out when things don’t go their way, thinking that if they yell or cause an uproar, it will resolve the problem. But this kind of behavior is never an appropriate or effective way to handle a stressful situation.

Under-reacting is not effective either. When people consistently suppress their feelings, they often find themselves stuck in the same negative situations and more vulnerable to being taken advantage of due to weak boundaries.

3. You rely on substances to take the edge off

This includes smoking, alcohol, and other substances often used to numb stress. While they may offer short-term relief, relying on substances ultimately hurts work performance and increases the risk of addiction, depression, and long-term health problems.

4. You let anger turn into aggressive behavior

It can be natural and even healthy to feel angry when warranted. However, studies show that destructive behavior — verbal abuse, harassment, and manipulation — damages relationships, physical health, and careers. Managing stress appropriately is essential for anyone who wants to move up.

5. You avoid problems instead of addressing them

Sticking your head in the sand or burying your feelings is not a healthy way to manage stress. It may offer brief relief, but research shows that avoiding stressful situations instead of addressing them creates more negative emotions over time. Avoidance coping is linked to higher levels of anxiety and depression, along with lower motivation, because the problem continues to grow while nothing actually changes.

6. You procrastinate when things feel overwhelming

Most people don’t set out to procrastinate, but fall into the habit when they feel overwhelmed, fearful of failure, or stuck in perfectionism. Over time, high levels of procrastination become associated with lower salaries, shorter job tenure, and a higher likelihood of being unemployed or underemployed.

Some types of work stress make unhealthy coping habits more likely, and those habits can slowly chip away at your chances of moving up.

We are all unique, so what sets you off may not necessarily bother your co-worker in the least, even though you are dealing with the same situation. There are, however, some common sources of workplace stress:

Heavy workloads

Tight or unreasonable deadlines

Low salaries

Interpersonal issues with co-workers

Tedious work or work that isn’t challenging

Lack of training

Little recognition for satisfactory job performance

Few opportunities for growth or advancement

Inability to make your own decisions related to your job

Downsizing or job insecurity

I can say, without a doubt, that throughout my work history, I’ve had to deal with quite a few of these. How about you?

When work stress goes unmanaged, unhealthy coping habits don’t actually relieve pressure; they add to it. Over time, those habits create more complications, higher stress levels, and real barriers to career growth.

While you can’t eliminate stress at work, you can change how you respond to it. Developing healthier coping skills, whether on your own or with the support of a coach, helps you manage stress more effectively and improve your chances of long-term career success.

Kris Henderson, MA, LPC, is a personal development coach and therapist.