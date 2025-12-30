We've reached a point where some companies are beginning to purge their Gen Z workers, if they hire them at all. Managers are reporting that Gen Z workers struggle with their performance. They state that Gen Z employees aren't as dedicated as those from other generations.

One reason for this phenomenon may stem from Gen Z's experience of the pandemic. Ranging in age from 13 to 28, many of Gen Z's now-workers experienced virtual schooling or worked from home when they were first entering their careers. Their bosses have found that they struggle to work hard and feel entitled to flexible schedules and working arrangements because of their virtual history. These managers claim that they cannot rely on them to focus on long-term tasks or meet deadlines because of their easy-going mindset. As a result, companies are either refusing to hire or letting go of Gen Z workers. While not all Gen Z employees are the same, there are a few things that keep them from advancing in the workforce.

These are 11 reasons companies are purging Gen Z workers or refuse to hire them at all

1. They lack communication skills

Drazen_ from Getty Images Signature via Canva

With a focus on technical skills in college, Gen Z is showing up prepared for some aspects of work but lacking others. These are considered ‘soft skills,’ which include communication. Digital-first learning has put them at a disadvantage when it comes to engaging properly. They can handle a Zoom call or Teams message with ease, but are finding it difficult to connect in the face-to-face work setting. While both the employer and the employee need to cooperate, communication skills are a reason why Gen Z workers are being purged.

Gen Z can improve their communication skills by taking on a mentor, says Nathan D Iverson, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. Modeling in-person communication can help improve their soft skills. However, many employers are refusing to hire Gen Z employees until they can demonstrate their skills.

Advertisement

2. They struggle with deadlines

SeventyFour via Canva

A study conducted by Asana in the United Kingdom found that Gen Z workers are more likely to miss deadlines than their Gen X counterparts. The study found that, although they are more likely to work late, they still miss deadlines more often than their co-workers. Gen Z missed 24% of their deadlines in one week, compared to Gen X at 10% and baby boomers at 6%. As they struggle with completing tasks on time, their employment is at risk.

Meeting deadlines is essential to keeping your job. When your boss assigns a task with a due date, they are expecting you to deliver it on time. It’s important to provide consistency. With Gen Z’s inability to meet many deadlines, they are being purged from the workforce.

Advertisement

3. They aren't professional

charliepix from charliepix via Canva

Most of us are used to performing a certain way at work. Certain things are considered business-appropriate. From what we wear to the words we use, there is a standard that is expected. However, Gen Z has struggled with these work norms. They are more relaxed at work, which employers no longer tolerate.

“As new employees enter the workforce, they face the challenge of defining their professional identities. Figuring out how they conduct themselves, both through their speaking styles and overall manners, is part of the process,” says Rebecca M. Knight for the BBC. “In past years, the task usually has not been so formidable. The workplace has traditionally demanded a type of formality in which employees are expected to conform to established norms set out by older leaders.”

Advertisement

4. They do not take feedback well

Peter Carruthers from Getty Images Signature via Canva

To grow, both personally and professionally, we need to be able to accept feedback. One thing I value most at work is comments from my manager. It helps me improve my work. Gen Z is used to being praised for things. Gentle parenting made them reliant on positivity. When they are told their work needs improvement, they find it offensive instead of helpful.

One survey found that six in 10 managers say their Gen Z workers need constant praise. Their work improved when they received compliments, and they expected kind words even when they fell flat. These managers believed that they needed more uplifting words than any other generation, and failed to take feedback well. This makes them difficult to work with and can be a reason they are being purged, if they are hired at all.

Advertisement

5. They have low motivation

Olga Berezhna from Зображення користувача Ольга Бережная via Canva

To be a good employee, you have to be self-motivated. Let’s face it, it isn’t always easy to do your work tasks. We are tired and, honestly, would sometimes rather be doing just about anything else. What makes good employees stand out from others is their motivation to get things done, even on those days they wish they were at home.

A study conducted by the online magazine Intelligent found that 1 in 6 companies were hesitant to hire new college grads. The major reason is the lack of motivation Gen Z brings to the workplace. Of these employees, 75% found that their newly graduated hires were unsatisfactory, with 50% reporting it was because they lacked motivation and failed to take initiative.

Advertisement

6. They have difficulty problem-solving

charliepix from charliepix via Canva

There is no denying that the job market is rough. It’s difficult to land even entry-level jobs. A recent survey by the General Assembly found that many employers feel Gen Z workers aren't ready to enter the workforce. They are finding that recent college graduates struggle with problem-solving skills. These skills are essential for succeeding at work.

Unexpected challenges are sure to arise at work. Whether it’s a difficult client or a technical issue, bosses are seeking employees who are ready to conquer anything that may go wrong. If a manager can’t trust a worker to make important decisions in difficult situations, they won't be happy with their employment. With Gen Z’s problem-solving struggles, they are being purged or refused employment.

Advertisement

7. They rely too much on technology

annastills via Canva

Unfortunately, artificial intelligence has taken over the workforce. Many new hires are relying on ChatGPT to help them write emails and reports. This is causing inconsistencies in their work, as AI is not always accurate. They’ve become messy with their copying and pasting, making mistakes that are setting them back in the workforce and causing their bosses to raise an eyebrow.

A study conducted by Gallup in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation found that 80% of Gen Z uses AI. It’s leaving a lasting impact on their digital literacy. “Gen Z may know how to operate AI tools, but they may lack the critical training or authority to understand their risks, or even question them. When confidence in technology exceeds understanding, it sets the stage for misuse,” says Gunja Sharan for People Matters.

Advertisement

8. They were stunted by virtual learning

Daniel Balakov from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Gen Z was in an interesting position during the pandemic. Many of them finished high school or college online, and not by choice. Mandatory home learning affected their skills. While I have opted for online high school and college throughout my life, I understand that not everyone is cut out for it. It can be a shock and impact their education and social life.

While they thrive with technology, they struggle with in-person work. Communicating face-to-face is no longer their strong suit. “Gen Z are digital natives and they’ve always communicated online, so their interpersonal skills, or soft skills, have suffered,” said Tara Salinas for CNBC. “They took an even bigger hit because of Covid-19, and it has shifted the way that we need to interact with them in the workplace.”

Advertisement

9. They can be dishonest

dodotone from dodotone via Canva

Gen Z is struggling to get jobs, and they are making a major mistake in the application process. Nearly 50% of Gen Z workers admitted to lying on job applications to make themselves look like better employees. As a result, they are setting themselves up for failure. With an already tainted reputation in the workforce, these little lies can come back to bite them in the end. While some people bend the truth on their resumes, some take it a little too far.

The survey found that these Gen Z applicants are trying to work their way into a complicated job force by lying. With less experience, they may feel like they do not stand a chance against other applicants. In turn, this is causing trust issues between themselves and their employers, which could be why they are not getting hired in the first place.

Advertisement

10. They seek untraditional employment

DragonImages via Canva

The workforce is changing whether we like it or not. Many unconventional careers have emerged over the last few years. For Gen Z, they’ve seen people find success working exclusively online. From the influencers to the online tech millionaires, much of Gen Z is seeking untraditional employment. They may bring these requests to their traditional employers and find themselves in hot water. It could play a serious role in why they are being refused work in the first place.

Many young workers find the traditional 9-5, in-office work outdated. Instead, they are looking for something with more flexible hours and remote options. Many employers are not interested in implementing these changes. In turn, Gen Z is being purged from the workforce.

Advertisement

11. They are masters of ghosting

Peter Carruthers from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Many of us are against ghosting in personal relationships. However, Gen Z has taken this concept to the next level. They are ghosting their employers, sometimes before they have even started the position. With the issues surrounding Gen Z’s employment, it’s not surprising that employers are skeptical about hiring them.

Resume.com surveyed 1,115 hiring managers, and the findings were shocking. Of respondents, 54% said they had been ghosted by a Gen Z hire after they issued a job offer, and 66% said Gen Z’s ghosting reputation has made the hiring process more difficult. As a result, one in 10 say they would not consider hiring this generation any longer, and that they are the most likely to ghost employers than other generations.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.