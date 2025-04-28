While innovations in technology and artificial intelligence certainly bring a great deal of benefits to the modern workforce, there are many old-school industries that are suffering in the wake of their convenience. From postal businesses to travel companies and in-person service jobs, there are many outdated careers that won’t be around much longer unfortunately as they buckle under the pressure to downsize, scale up, and cut costs.

For people who work in these industries and have built their lives on the expectation that their specialty and education will serve them well, it’s possible that there may be room for growth, but for the vast majority, continuing innovation in their sector presents looming job insecurity they may want to start preparing for now.

Here are 11 outdated careers that won’t be around much longer unfortunately

1. Travel agents

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock.com

Being a travel agent has quickly become one of the outdated careers that won’t be around much longer, largely due to the internet and social media. When young people today are planning vacations, they check Instagram for recommendations and using automated booking systems to find the best prices.

While some travel companies are using social media and AI technologies to their advantage to make their services available for travelers, the majority are less optimistic about the future of the industry given expected shifts and technological innovations.

Advertisement

2. Video store clerks

mangostock | Shutterstock.com

There are truly only a handful of video, gaming, and rental businesses left in this industry today due to the growth of online streaming services and rental options. There’s no longer a need for video store clerks. Everyone has the power to rent, buy, and stream whatever they want right from their homes.

Considering so much of our society is driven by convenience, it’s not surprising that many in-person shopping stores and businesses have been hurt by internet accessibility. They can’t keep up with instant demand, especially when so many people would prefer to stay home and do it themselves than commute to a store, force social interaction, and buy things in person.

Advertisement

3. Data entry representatives

Stock 4You | Shutterstock.com

According to Recruiter.com, data entry jobs will almost certainly be extinct within the next decade, largely due to technological advancements and automation within the industry. There’s no such thing as a lucrative entry-level position in this industry anymore. Everything is automated with computers and taken care of by AI technologies that don’t require oversight from a real person.

While there’s technically been a small amount growth in these jobs over the last few years, most clerical and data entry positions will surely be taken out in the near future.

Advertisement

4. Telemarketers

Rido | Shutterstock.com

Considering that many of the telemarketing companies and jobs still present today are likely to be automated within the next decade, it’s not surprising that telemarketing is one of the outdated careers that won’t be around much longer.

Many companies, businesses, and brands marketing products and services are almost entirely focused on social media communities today, rather than knocking on doors or cold-calling. With the rise of spam calls and scammers online, it’s not surprising that telemarketing doesn’t have the same appeal anymore.

Advertisement

5. Bank tellers

New Africa | Shutterstock.com

With more online banking options, self-service machines like ATMs, and pressure on local banking branches to reduce costs, bank teller careers are quickly shrinking from what they were a couple of decades ago.

Of course, there will always be a need for at least a couple people in an in-person bank, but with the emergence of online banking and the growing popularity of hands-off financial transactions and advice, it’s not surprising that being a bank teller is an outdated careers that won’t be around much longer unfortunately.

Advertisement

6. Truck drivers

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

According to TransForce data, many truck drivers are leaving the industry due to low wages, unrealistic expectations, poor work-life balance, and safety concerns. And these aren't necessarily the only reasons having a career as a truck driver is dramatically shifting.

With the evolution of new self-driving technologies, some predict that any kind of career revolving around driving, including trucking and food delivery, will be extinct within the next decade. Why would you pay workers a full salary with benefits when you can pay once for self-driving technology and make your money back nearly overnight?

Of course, there are of number of safety factors and societal concerns to work through before self-driving technologies take over this industry, but for right now, it seems like that could be coming soon.

Advertisement

7. Parking enforcement officers

metamorworks | Shutterstock.com

Similar to many of the other outdated careers that are no longer staying afloat in our current society, parking enforcement jobs are quickly being overtaken and replaced by changing technology and AI.

Not only is there more access to technology that automates the process — like digital parking passes, cameras, databases of license plates, and apps — but fewer people are seeking out careers in service-oriented fields like this one on a long-term basis.

Advertisement

8. Cashiers

hedgehog94 | Shutterstock.com

With the rise of cashier-less technology emerging, the ease of online shopping, and consumer desires for less challenging social experiences in stores, it’s not surprising that there are concerns about being a cashier becoming one of the outdated careers that won’t be around much longer unfortunately.

Coupled with societal stigmas around bridge jobs, less and less people are actively seeking out and pursuing service work like being a cashier as their full-time job or career, making it harder for stores to continue investing money into mediating high turnover rates.

Advertisement

9. Farm workers

Zoran Zeremski | Shutterstock.com

Given new agricultural inventions and technology that have taken over hundreds of thousands of farming jobs in the United States, the farm labor workforce has been steadily decreasing in recent years. From immigration laws negatively affecting rural areas to the aging demographic of farm workers, this is one of the outdated careers that unfortunately won’t be around much longer if trends continue in a similar direction.

Of course, we’ll always need farm workers to some extent, but there may soon be technology and innovation that step up to compensate for these shrinking demographics.

Advertisement

10. Bookkeepers

TetianaKtv | Shutterstock.com

According to report from Bloomberg, there are hundreds of thousands less bookkeepers and accountants today than there were five years ago, partially due to technology and shifting generational norms. Not only are Gen Z workers turned off by the education required for this career, but are not interested in the low wages and job uncertainty in the industry.

Coupled with evolving technology and AI that has already partially taken over many requirements of an entry-level job in this field, being a bookkeeper has become another outdated careers that probably won't be around much longer unfortunately.

Advertisement

11. Traditional cartographers

goodluz | Shutterstock.com

With the prevalence of online GPS systems and digital mapping technology, it’s not surprising that traditional mapmakers and cartographers are finding themselves needing to pivot into new industries and professions. Of course, they may not be producing physical maps at the same rate as a few decades ago, but their expertise can still be utilized for online programs and GPS systems.

Many of the outdated careers that won’t be around much longer are directly affected by new technologies like AI, but people who work in these fields do have time to move into new industries or more specialized jobs.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.