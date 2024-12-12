The 9 Fastest Growing Careers In America Right Now — And How Much They Make

If you’re thinking of making a career change, you’re not alone. At the start of 2024, nearly half of U.S. workers were considering leaving their current positions.

When determining a new career field, it’s smart to keep an eye on the job market as a whole. While your interests and goals are obviously important, so are job stability and pay.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released a list of the jobs that are currently growing at the fastest rate — a great place to start if you're considering a shift.

Here are 9 of the fastest-growing careers in America right now, along with their average salary:

1. Wind turbine service technicians

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), “Wind technicians are capable of diagnosing and fixing any problem that could cause the turbine to be shut down unexpectedly or fail to operate properly.”

At a growth rate of 60%, these technicians can expect to see the largest amount of growth in the coming years. They are trained to care for and fix wind turbines, which harness electricity from wind, the DOE said.

Perhaps the best part is that it only requires a high school diploma and brings in $61,770 a year.

2. Solar photovoltaic installers

The BLS said, “Solar photovoltaic installers assemble, set up, and maintain rooftop or other systems that convert sunlight into energy.”

We’ve all driven past buildings with solar panels, and we know the good they can do. As these become more popular, more installers will be needed for them.

Once again, this job requires a high school diploma and makes $48,800 per year.

3. Nurse practitioners

Nurse practitioners work with doctors and nurses in medical settings to care for patients. They are an important part of the healthcare system and can perform many of the same actions as a doctor.

Just like with any medical role, more education is required to become a nurse practitioner.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners said, “To become an NP, one must be a registered nurse (RN), hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), complete an NP-focused graduate master’s or doctoral nursing program, and successfully pass a national NP board certification exam.”

Nurse practitioners make about $126,260 a year.

4. Data scientists

Data scientists are essential for almost any business, meaning they are used across industries. It’s no wonder that it’s one of the fastest-growing careers.

“Today, effective data scientists masterfully identify relevant questions, collect data from a multitude of different data sources, organize the information, translate results into solutions, and communicate their findings in a way that positively affects business decisions,” the University of California Berkeley detailed.

Data scientists need a bachelor’s degree, the BLS said, and can make $108,020 in a year.

5. Information security analysts

According to the BLS, “Information security analysts plan and carry out security measures to protect an organization’s computer networks and systems.”

Computers are really the heart of businesses now, and more essential than ever before. It’s not surprising that this is a rapidly growing field.

Information security analysts need a bachelor’s degree and typically make $120,360 a year.

6. Medical and health service managers

Healthcare is a pretty dependable field for growing, thriving careers. We see that once again with medical and health service managers, who “plan, direct and coordinate the business activities of healthcare providers,” per the BLS.

Doctors and nurses should be focused on their patients, so it makes sense that they need someone else to handle the business side. These professionals can make $110,680 a year with a bachelor’s degree.

7. Physician assistants

Again, the healthcare field is a strong one. Physician assistants are similar to nurse practitioners, but operate more explicitly under the supervision of an actual doctor, Regis College said.

Physician assistants also spend less time in school, with an expected average of two to three years, compared to a nurse practitioner’s six to eight. They can make $130,020 annually.

8. Computer and information research scientists

Technology is a growing and lucrative industry, which isn’t surprising given how essential it is to everyday life. Computer and information research scientists are at the heart of the field, as they “design innovative uses for new and existing computing technology,” the BLS said.

This type of professional usually needs a master’s degree for even entry-level work. They make $145,080 per year.

9. Physical therapist assistants

Physical therapists help people who are sick or injured with their mobility and day-to-day functioning. Physical therapist assistants essentially do the same thing, just under the direction of a physical therapist, the BLS noted.

They are a bit like physician assistants in that way, although you certainly won’t see them prescribing any medicine.

These assistants typically need to have an associate’s degree and a special certification. They can make around $64,080 a year.

