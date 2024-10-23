The 5 Least Stressful Jobs That Pay More Than $100K A Year, According To Research

While many of us are experiencing job dissatisfaction, whether due to low wages, bad work environments, or poor work-life balance, some people out there are enjoying their jobs AND making bank.

As surprising as that may sound to those in the throes of a subpar job, USA Today employment research suggests that some jobs on the market are equally peaceful and well-compensated.

So, if you're yearning for a career shift, consider how you might flourish in one of these five industries — especially if job security, fair compensation, and work-life balance are foundational to your happiness.

The five least stressful jobs that pay more than $100K a year, according to employment research:

1. Solar systems engineer

With an average yearly salary of $104K, solar systems engineers make a great living while paving the future for sustainable energy sources and technology.

Working in a variety of industries on the design, manufacturing, and experimentation of solar panels and energy systems, these engineers can have a variety of interests fulfilled in their careers. The position generally requires a 4-year degree in a field similar to engineering and is a perfect fit for a STEM-lover who’s feeling aimless in their career search.

You wouldn’t just be an advocate and innovator for renewable energy, but you would have a high level of job security, satisfaction, and compensation. What more can you ask for?

2. Water resource specialist

Making, on average, $114K a year, water resource specialists are responsible for addressing a variety of water-related issues plaguing communities, from accessibility to quality to infrastructure and more.

Given the growing importance of this industry amidst threats of climate instability, there are many resources available to help interested job seekers get trained, learn more about open roles, and prepare to pursue positions in this industry. Even as the world grows more insecure and unstable, workers in these sustainable industries will not only have better job security but will be revered as innovators and change-makers.

3. Mathematician

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

One of the more time-intensive educational jobs, typically requiring an undergraduate and graduate degree, mathematicians boast an average yearly salary of about $112K. If you’ve already completed a similar higher education niche, this might be the perfect job for you, as there are a million different industries and roles to choose from.

From analyzing data to building models for large-scale issues to teaching and researching, the field is always looking for dedicated, passionate, and educated folks to take over these relatively obscure jobs.

If you’re willing to put in the time and effort upfront, your commitment is sure to prove bountiful in this field, giving you the freedom of monetary security, comfort at work, and an important sense of work-life balance.

4. Environmental economist

SORN340 Studio Images | Shutterstock

Typically acquiring a master’s degree prior to entering the field, employment experts suggest it’s actually a lack of competition that promotes a stress-free atmosphere for environmental economists.

Once they make it through the process of higher education though, they’re awarded with a relatively comfortable strategy in their niche positions, averaging around $114K annually.

Analyzing the complex issues of climate change and strategizing economic solutions to worldly issues, these economists might grapple with existentialism, but surely not job security as these issues become more prevalent.

5. Remote sensing scientist

While this role might seem obscure to the average job seeker, it’s just what it sounds like — remote sensing scientists use sensors to collect and analyze data about the world. From communities to climate change, they investigate some of our biggest issues, solving problems in industries like urban planning, agriculture, construction, and even weather.

Younger job seekers who study in this industry can start making over $100K right out of college, and most remote sensing scientists boast one of the least stressful jobs and an average yearly salary of nearly $108K.

At the end of the day, most job seekers just want to pay their bills and live comfortably. With a less stressful job, like the ones above, workers can also prioritize what really matters: their hobbies, relationships, friendships, health and well-being, and sense of self.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories