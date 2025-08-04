Even though it's frustrating to work with a lazy coworker who's constantly avoiding doing things, missing deadlines, and adding more stress to your plate, it's more common than you might think, according to business administration professor Judith White. While there may be no quick solution to solving their procrastination and avoidance tendencies, being patient when dealing with their laziness is key.

Whether you're a manager or a peer, noticing many of the brilliant things lazy coworkers say to avoid getting assigned more work can ensure you're not falling victim to their misguided delegation tactics and slack. Even if that means setting boundaries, documenting their behaviors, or having a conversation with leadership, the key to navigating these conversations is noticing the behavior in the first place and making a plan to protect yourself from burnout or resentment in the workplace.

Here are 11 brilliant things lazy coworkers say to avoid getting assigned more work

1. 'I've got a lot on my plate right now'

This is one of the brilliant things lazy coworkers say to avoid getting assigned more work because it tends to shift the guilt and blame of their own procrastination and avoidance tendencies. When they tell someone they're too "overwhelmed" or "busy" to take on more work, it may be their peers that end up dealing with the burden, but they're not guilted by the reality of their lacking motivation or productivity.

Of course, while it's true that hurrying and rushing through tasks with a full workload does tend to negatively affect quality and intentionality, lazy people are hardly busy — instead reaping the consequences of procrastination and pushing all of their work off until the last minute.

2. 'Let's circle back to that'

For many people who consistently rely on phrases like this one, it becomes a pattern where they're more inclined to maintain the status quo at work. They may intend to follow up or "circle back" to this specific topic when, in reality, their previous behaviors have shown that it's more likely to be avoided or ignored completely.

That's why "let's circle back to that" is one of the brilliant things lazy coworkers say to avoid getting assigned more work. They remove the burden and responsibility of dealing with something in the present moment and instead push it off in a way that often creates more stress and anxiety for everyone else involved.

3. 'I don't know how to do that'

What a phrase like this truly means is "I don't know and I don't care to learn." While intelligent, hardworking, and competent employees seek out knowledge, ask for help, and guide people struggling to the support they need, lazy people look out for their own comfort and stability, even if it means passing up on these opportunities.

According to psychiatrist Neel Burton, motivation is something that most lazy people share in common. They often struggle to overcome the hurdle of needing motivation to get things done, while the average productive person relies solely on self-discipline and energy.

So, when someone says "I don't know how to do that," it's not always a case of them not wanting to learn and grow, but a lack of motivation to put in the work to do so.

4. 'That's not in my wheelhouse'

When a lazy coworker or peer says something like "that's not in my wheelhouse," what they really mean is "that's not my job, so it's not my problem." Even if they have the time or space in their routine to take on something or learn a new skill, they'd prefer to use excuses like "that's not my problem" to avoid getting out of their comfort zone.

Of course, setting boundaries, protecting your well-being, and following personal expectations in the workplace are key to your mental health and sanity, but sometimes, getting out of your comfort zone is exactly what you need to thrive.

5. 'Let's put a pin in that'

Many workers' personal goals in the workplace play into their productivity routines and general professional habits. For example, a lazy coworker may use a phrase like this to avoid additional work or to pretend like they're busy doing other things to avoid taking on work that exceeds their expectations or comfort levels.

They'd prefer to use corporate lingo in a passive way to misguidedly perpetuate a narrative that they're chronically busy and overworked, even if they're really doing nothing or procrastinating the tasks they already have.

6. 'Can you send that in an email?'

Instead of acknowledging someone's needs in the present moment, doing a task in the moment, or making a plan to meet a deadline, lazy people will instead avoid having to be productive with avoidance tendencies and procrastination.

"Can you send that in an email?" is just one example of this avoidance tactic, where they can push off any effort or confrontation to protect their own peace, no matter how misguided these efforts really are.

7. 'I don't get paid enough for that'

According to a report from the Society of Human Resource Management, more workers than ever are feeling overworked and underpaid in their professional careers, which is part of the reason why boundaries like this aren't always completely misguided.

However, it's also possible for someone to be lazy in a job where they're well compensated or secure, which is why it tends to be more of an avoidance strategy or misguided coping mechanism for lazy workers.

8. 'I'm not sure I'm the right person for this'

Instead of helping someone who's asking a question by finding them the answer or connecting them with "the right person" for the job, a lazy person will simply say "no" to conversations to avoid any further work. They'd prefer to avoid opportunities for growth and learning that take up too much time, even if it will prove beneficial to their success, in favor of their comfort and idleness.

That's why this is one of the brilliant things lazy coworkers say to avoid getting assigned more work. They turn people away, say "no," and paint a misguided narrative of their workload to protect themselves from being pressured into taking on projects and answering questions they don't immediately understand.

9. 'I've already got a full plate'

Even if they're not maximizing their productivity or handling the same workload as their peers, lazy coworkers tend to rely on a disguise of burnout or heavy workloads to avoid having to take on extra work. In some cases, a phrase like "I've already got a full plate" can be a productive way for busy workers to protect themselves from burnout and set boundaries, but for lazy people, it's all a ruse.

While it may be frustrating for other peers doing more work or leadership teams trying to meet deadlines, the truth is that lazy workers aren't always entirely bad. While they may be inefficient in the present moment, long-term it may just take a specific event or stimulus to spark their productivity and greater engagement on the team.

10. 'I'm focusing on quality over quantity right now'

While it's true that the human brain is generally wired for inherent laziness — a kind of idleness that protects their mental and physical well-being — relying too often on convenience and comfort can be detrimental to productivity in an environment like the workplace.

That's where phrases like this one come in, giving lazy coworkers the tools to disguise their true workload with benefits like "quality work" that their leadership team advertises for.

11. 'I'm too busy'

Like many of the other brilliant things lazy coworkers say to avoid getting assigned more work, this one is often the most common, even if a lazy person isn't actually swamped with work or responsibilities in the office. In many ways, it's not necessarily dishonest, as lazy people often deal with a lot of chronic stress and anxiety trying to overcome the hurdle of self-discipline in their personal and professional lives.

Like a study from the Journal of Health Psychology suggests, lazy people who are struggling with physical obstacles or self-discipline are often smarter and more competent than they're painted out to be. However, they struggle with believing that they don't need to feel motivated to get things done and instead rely on disguises — phrases like this one — to avoid the discomfort of overlooking motivation for productivity.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.