8 Works Habits That Slowly Cause People To Disconnect From Others As They Age

Everyone’s life is one long quest to figure out how to get paid to do something that you like and how to spend time with people that you love. Seems simple enough, right? All you have to do is deal with rejections, firings, interviews, bad relationships, and bad managers before you hopefully find a job and/or partner that you love.

But even just finding one or both of those isn’t enough. Then you have to work to maintain them for years and years. After putting in all that work to achieve those two seemingly simple goals, it’s easy to get lost along the way and focus too much on one aspect of your life to the detriment of another.

Advertisement

According to one study, researchers found that the likelihood of reporting stress within the family increased by 74% and with an increased amount of negative spillover from family to work, the likelihood of reporting stress felt at work increased by 47%.

In other words, the stress was felt both at home and on the job, but the family stress level bore the brunt of the situation. So you’ll have to work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen by finding the perfect work-life balance and maintaining meaningful personal relationships as you age.

Here are 8 work habits that slowly cause people to disconnect from others as they age:

Advertisement

1. You endlessly complain about work

syedfahadghazanfar / Shutterstock

Everyone wants to vent after a long or difficult day at work. It’s important not to bottle that up, but you’ve got to make time for other conversations.

A study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, Michigan State University researchers found that workers who regularly complain are more likely to become mentally fatigued, defensive, and less productive. If you catch yourself having nothing else to talk about at home, the same fatigue and defensiveness will likely translate to your relationship — not to mention you'll bore and annoy your partner right away.

Advice: Take up an interest that you may have been neglecting. Take a few minutes to vent when you need to and make sure you do the same for your partner. Spend the rest of the evening doing or talking about anything but work.

Advertisement

2. You don’t go out anymore

Africa Studio / Shutterstock

Whether you’ve been married for 15 years or been dating for 6 months, you’ve got to make plans to get out of the house and spend some time together. If you’re spending too much time thinking about work, you probably haven’t planned a date night in a while.

It sounds corny, but you should still “date” your wife or girlfriend. Use time management tips to help you create a better work-life balance. Advice: If you’re having trouble coming up with some fun date ideas, think about where you would take someone on the fifth date. Studies say that's an important one.

Advertisement

3. You can't make any plans in advance

fast-stock / Shutterstock

If you’re so overworked that you can’t make plans in advance, then you’re most likely not being spontaneous. It’s hard to plan to be spontaneous.

It’s kind of impossible by definition. But a good spontaneous activity will probably inject more life into the relationship than a week of planned dates. This is relationship science, guys.

Advice: Next time you’re working over the weekend and you think to yourself, “Man, I wish I were doing [blank] instead,” just go to that thing. It will feel like you’re doing something wrong, but it will be worth it.

Research suggests that a lack of spontaneity can contribute to individuals feeling disconnected from others and their relationships. This can be particularly true in long-term relationships where routines and predictability can become monotonous.

Advertisement

4. You can’t be away from your phone

KinoMasterskaya / Shutterstock

Whether you're checking work emails or just scanning social media, it’s pretty common to have your phone on the table during a night out. If you feel apprehensive about leaving your phone at home for two hours, you’re probably worrying too much about potential emails.

Advice: Just go out to dinner for two hours and leave your phone at home. This will probably feel like a mini vacation with your partner once you stop panicking for the first half-hour. (More phone etiquette tips right this way.)

Advertisement

5. You turn everything into a competition

Yuri A / Shutterstock

If you’re a workaholic, then there’s a good chance you’re also dating a workaholic. This can spell trouble, as men’s self-esteem is negatively affected when their partners are more successful, according to this article from American Psychological Association’s Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Ideally, both people are supportive and understanding of the other’s career goals and the time dedicated to achieving them. But at worst, you’re both trying to gain dominance in the relationship the way you’re trying to dominate your profession.

Confidence is an attractive quality, but too much competition in a relationship can be harmful if not approached in the right way.

Advice: If that’s happening, all you can do is have a conversation and talk about how to fix that. You both will have to figure out a way to decrease the amount of time you spend on work.

Advertisement

6. You don’t go to bed with their partner

fizkes / Shutterstock

Being physical isn’t the only form of intimacy that matters. Just the simple act of falling asleep together can do wonders for your relationship if you’ve been going to bed late because of work. Going to bed together is pretty basic, but if you haven't been doing it and are still somehow together, this is a good place to start.

Advice: Instead of working the extra few hours before going to sleep, lie in bed together and just watch some Netflix. Or read. Anything but talk about work.

Advertisement

7. You use business slang in your personal life

Violator22 / Shuttesrtock

A quick scan through your text messages may reveal if you’re neglecting your relationship. Answering dozens of work emails every day can permanently alter the way you communicate via text.

You’re in trouble if you’ve sent your partner any texts that resemble, “Just following up on a confirmation RE: dinner tonight. Would appreciate a response by COB.”

Advice: This is weird, and it makes someone feel like they’re talking to an auto-reply email response. Just text like a normal person.

Advertisement

8. You think about work and work only

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Maybe you work so much because you love your job. You come home and talk about all the great projects you’re working on and how wonderful it is to work with like-minded people.

That’s great! Everyone loves being with someone happy. But everyone also likes to hear fun stories, and years of work stories will get boring.

While passion for work can be a positive force, research, particularly surrounding 'workaholism,' indicates that an excessive focus on work can lead to social disconnection and negative impacts on relationships. Burnout can lead to negative behaviors towards work, peers, and clients, and contribute to strained interpersonal relationships.

Advice: Remember that you’re allowed to get fulfillment from other areas of your life besides work. Investing time in those areas will make you even happier, even if you love your job.

Neal Stastny is a freelance writer, comedian, and former contributor to AskMen in Brooklyn, NY.

Advertisement