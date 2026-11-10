Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, November 11: The 11/11 Portal Brings A Powerful New Beginning

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 11, 2026. The 11/11 Portal opens on Wednesday, bringing divine new beginnings and soul unions. At the same time, retrograde Mercury aligns with Black Moon Lilith, ripping off the filter you normally live behind.

Lilith represents a divine spirit that rebels from traditional roles or duties. You're craving change on a deep and powerful level, and you're done keeping it to yourself. With Mercury in retrograde, everything you’ve previously tried to keep inside or sugarcoat is being revealed. You can't protect anyone's feelings today. The truth is coming out, whether you like it or not. And it's bringing a new beginning with it.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 11, 2026:

Aries

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You deserve to be recognized, Aries. It feels like you’ve been carrying a silent burden in your romantic life for far too long. Whether this is the financial weight or just trying to keep everything together, it will finally come out on Wednesday.

Remember that you're allowed to have feelings, and you don’t always need to express them perfectly. Let it out, as you don’t need to carry this any longer. Once you do, your fresh start can commence.

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Taurus

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You may have adopted a Machiavellian perspective on your life recently, Taurus. You're thinking that only the results matter and not the means. But a lot of the time, the process is more important than where you end up.

On Wednesday, stop focusing on the end result and pay attention to where you are at this moment. Don’t forget that changing your life doesn’t always have to include blowing it up.

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Gemini

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Move through your heart, Gemini. You deserve to be loved and valued for who you are, and not because of what you do for someone. Be sure you are in this energy on Wednesday, so you don’t continue a pattern that only ends up breaking your heart.

Take a step back from any romantic endeavors. Watch what someone does when you do nothing, as that reveals more than anything that they could ever say.

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Cancer

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You've finally had it, Cancer. And that's a good thing. On Wednesday, you're unleashing everything you've been keeping inside, including all those frustrations you've been trying to ignore.

It’s not that you don’t love the person you’re with, but you’re done being the only one who is showing their love every day in this relationship. Let it out and make sure you’re clear on what you want.

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Leo

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Figure out what you feel before saying anything, Leo. You may have been thinking about taking your life in a new direction recently. This could include starting a new relationship or even ending a significant one. But you are still very much in process.

Remember that when Lilith's rebellious energy hits you on Wednesday. If you're not careful, it may lead you to do something you’ll later regret.

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Virgo

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You are allowed to choose the love that’s right for you, Virgo. The free-spirited nature of Lilith in Capricorn is exactly what you need to follow your heart on 11/11. This may lead you on an untraditional or unexpected path, but it is one you feel deeply drawn to.

Don’t be afraid to honor your desires and feelings for yourself. That will help kickstart this new and authentic journey in love.

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Libra

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It’s not their fault, Libra. At least, not completely. You may be unjustly blaming your partner or others in your life for your current circumstances. But it’s important to recognize the role you've played.

Even if they've taken advantage of the situation, it doesn’t mean you can place the blame entirely on them. Be willing to take accountability for your part and realize that it’s not them who has been holding you back.

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Scorpio

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The energy on 11/11 is exactly what you need, Scorpio. Your truth is what sets you free, yet it’s also something you often hide from. It’s not your job to gauge whether others can handle your truth or not.

You're allowed to embrace what feels right for you and to speak up when you’re upset. On Wednesday, you may even feel in a fighting mode, so be careful not to waste your energy on pointless arguments.

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Sagittarius

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November 11 is not the day to gamble with anything, Sagittarius. With Lilith in Capricorn and the 11/11 Portal open, focus on what it means to value yourself and your authenticity.

It isn’t about the risks you take, especially if you're prone to gambling with love or money. Really, it's about what you choose. You can rebel against what others say you should want without risking those who mean the most. Pause before making any decisions on Wednesday, and make sure you're listening to your soul.

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Capricorn

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You don’t need to wait for permission, Capricorn. You're harnessing a bold and creative energy on 11/11. This is gonna help you let go of stereotypes or the previous plans you’ve held for your life.

Once you start doing what feels right for you, you’ll attract new and far better connections. While they may not all be romantic at first, that doesn’t mean one won’t turn out to be everything you’ve been looking for.

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Aquarius

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You can’t ignore your intuition any longer, Aquarius. You’ve tried to walk a certain path for a while now. It's involved doing what you’re supposed to and hoping it will eventually lead to what you want. But by doing this, an essential part of yourself has been silenced.

On Wednesday, as the 11/11 Portal opens, this part of you is reawakened. This helps you take a stand for yourself. You just have to believe you deserve it.

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Pisces

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You're breaking free, Pisces. Something new is entering your life on Wednesday and taking over your future plans. The energy on 11/11 is all about newness and unexpected encounters. Love may arrive suddenly, while new opportunities could appear on your doorstep.

All at once, everything seems different, and you realize that you’ve been waiting for this change. Finally, you have the freedom to take action on your dreams. Keep going, as this is exactly where you are meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.