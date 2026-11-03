Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Wednesday, November 4

On November 4, 2026, clear signs from the Moon in Virgo and Sun in Scorpio suggest you should be cautious and intentional. Today's tarot card, the Wheel of Fortune, is a positive omen of luck and symbolizes completion.

That's great news if you have a project to get finished or even a conversation you need to have. Be organized and have your plans in place. They will help you follow through on what you set out to do today.

Tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Wands, reversed

Aries, you have a really good idea, but the Ace of Wands indicates that your timing may be off. It's great to be excited about something and imagine what you would do if you were given the chance.

You might be tempted to rush into that idea and make an unwise decision. But before you act without a plan, pause and think about the consequences of that decision. Don't cut yourself off from resources you need. They could actually be helpful to your goal.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool, reversed

Hey, Taurus. It's good to pursue a goal, but just because you have to wait doesn't mean that you should lose hope now.

Sometimes a detail can be overlooked, and giving yourself a little more time and space helps you spot it. Use Wednesday to ask a lot of questions before making any decisions involving your money.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Wands, reversed

Gemini, a decision is in the pipeline but the Eight of Wands reversed is a sign you should be prepared to wait much longer than expected for an answer. It can be frustrating, to say the least.

But, on Wednesday, don't follow up with that person in anger. Be curious and keep an open mind about why the situation is delayed.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups, reversed

It's that time of year when surviving the holidays seems to be on everyone's mind. On Wednesday, your tarot card, the Ten of Cups, reversed, suggests the possibility of emotional disagreements and difficulties.

It's good to really think about what a perfect family holiday could be for you. It might not be something you'd see in a movie, but being a little bit more willing to accept people for who they are can definitely make the season easier.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: The Chariot, reversed

You don't always have to push your own agenda. Leo, there are times when it is best to ask yourself whether or not the effort is worth it. Whenever you get the Chariot reversed, it can indicate letting go.

Perhaps surrendering to the powers that be might be the strongest move. You might need to ask yourself why you are holding onto something. Is it ego, or do you firmly believe that finishing what you start applies to this moment?

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Pentacles

You need to find a balance among your time and money. On Wednesday, the Two of Pentacles invites you to review how well everything fits together. You don't want to invest so much that you get nothing in return.

Also, you don't want to shortchange yourself by being overly frugal and then missing out on a big win. Figuring those things out may require you to sit down and write things out before taking any further action.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords, reversed

It's hard to move forward when there are still things from the past that are left unfinished. The Six of Swords usually comes up reversed when the reason you may not be able to move forward the way that you want to is because a situation still requires some attention.

Perhaps a bill needs to be paid or someone you know needs an apology. Rather than get ahead of yourself, take a moment and tie up a few loose ends. Then you can move forward with a clean slate.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death, reversed

Sometimes the reason why you're resisting a project or situation is unclear. However, you may gain a better understanding of what caused your emotional hesitation on November 4.

You might not have liked someone and didn't know why. A project may not have felt right to you without evidence of anything wrong. On Wednesday, you finally find the answers you need to validate your hunches.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Wands, reversed

You don't always have to go far away to become accomplished in an area you want to be known for. You might think you have to move to another state or take a different job to reach a certain goal.

Your tarot card for November 4 is telling you to grow where you're planted. Right where you are now may be exactly where you belong.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes finances aren't easy to understand. There can be a lot of moving parts, and reasons why you aren't feeling as happy as you want to be.

Today's a good time to review all your expenses. Look for things you're paying for but not using. Sometimes you take on a financial obligation without realizing it. On Wednesday, you might spot some errors you made without really realizing it on Wednesday.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star, reversed

The Star reversed symbolizes false hope, and Aquarius, it's always nice to daydream and to wish that things were a certain way. But behind every successful person is a dream that came with a plan.

You may be at risk of being overly idealistic about how success works. There may be some simple ways to start putting your ideas into action without making sacrifices that hurt you in the long run.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups, reversed

Feelings are funny, Pisces. Sometimes love can show you sides of yourself that you didn't even know were there.

A partner or even a friend may be triggering a certain type of emotion that you're unable to explain. Rather than trying to put those feelings into words, just let yourself process your emotions and see what your heart says with some time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.