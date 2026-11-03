If You've Been Stressed About Money, 3 Zodiac Signs Get Some Financial Relief On Wednesday

If you've been feeling stressed about money, I have good news for you. On October 4, as Venus and Jupiter align, three zodiac signs are finally getting some financial relief.

Just like that, our money troubles come to an end. Whether it's because we finally paid off an outstanding debt or a windfall of cash came our way, good things are happening on Wednesday. The pressure is off us, and what a relief that is! It's time to relax and enjoy this moment without any money troubles hanging over our heads.

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1. Cancer

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When Venus aligns with Jupiter on Wednesday, you feel confident about the choices you're about to make financially. You're not second-guessing yourself or asking for tons of opinions. You have a keen sense that what you're doing is right, and you're going with it.

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In other words, you trust yourself, and that's basically step one in figuring out how to escape your financial troubles. You own your past mistakes and work on making them right. You're wiser now, and using that to your advantage.

Jupiter helps you see and choose what is best for you. As you come to understand that you really do know what to do, the stress you've been dealing with begins to melt away. You are free now, Cancer. Enjoy!

2. Libra

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It really shouldn't be too much of a surprise for you, Libra, that your financial stress is coming to an end. You haven't been sitting on the couch, hoping things would get better on their own. You've put in the work, and now it's all paying off. Financial relief is finally here.

As Venus aligns with Jupiter on Wednesday, it's much easier to see the role you played. This transit gives you perspective on the whole thing and shows you that 2+2=4. In other words, you made this happen. Nicely done!

One thing led to another, and suddenly, your financial troubles are in the rearview mirror. All that stress no longer needs to define you. You are your own person now, free from the burden of money problems, and it feels so good!

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3. Capricorn

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Money troubles have always played a role in your life, Capricorn. And to be honest, it's hard for anyone to avoid financial stress these days. But you've never let it get you down. You've always been able to deal with your money problems, and this time is no exception.

However, what's different on Wednesday is that this time, what you're doing is long-lasting. You aren't dealing with these money problems only for them to reappear tomorrow. When Venus aligns with Jupiter, you're getting past them for good. Needless to say, this could end up being a very important day in your life.

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You've figured out the key to financial relief, and with your ability to stay focused and keep things running smoothly, it's not going away any time soon. That is a huge feat and something you should feel proud of. Goodbye, financial stress! You won't be missed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.