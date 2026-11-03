Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, November 4

Hard times are coming to an end for three zodiac signs on November 4, 2026. Get ready, because when the Sun conjuncts Mercury, things are not only going to improve, but they're also gonna speed along at a brisk clip.

We're not waiting around for our hardships to leave at their own pace anymore. That didn't work, so we're switching tactics. Now, we're actively moving them out of the way ourselves. These astrological signs mean business. On Wednesday, we take action.

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1. Aries

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It occurs to you that so much of your hard times are made up of things you can actively avoid or get rid of. So, why are you only realizing this now? Why haven't you ditched them already?

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Well, Aries, because you're human, and sometimes things have to brew for a while before they're noticeable. On this day, when the Sun conjuncts Mercury, you notice. Oh boy, do you notice. Better late than never!

This realization is all it takes for you to get busy. You're moving fast and with purpose. You're walking away from the hardships that have dragged you down time and time again. No more. And no see ya later, either. Goodbye for good!

2. Leo

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Sometimes it's just about getting so sick of something that you realize you can make it stop. You can't put up with it any longer, so you start looking at it from different angles. This helps you see that you really are in charge, Leo. And if you're pulling the strings, you get to make your hard times end once and for all.

When the Sun conjuncts Mercury on Wednesday, this becomes clear to you. And once you understand that it's all about changing your mindset and your approach towards your own life, you're basically unstoppable. I certainly wouldn't want to stand in your way.

You're on a course for positivity now, and you will shake off the hardships that have definitely outstayed their welcome. There's nothing left for you to learn here, and so you move on. Good choice!

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3. Pisces

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On November 4, you get proof that something in your life is no longer there to hassle you or bring you down. You thought this would last forever, but that's not the case. You are finally free from that thing that kept you struggling, and what a relief that is!

When the Sun forms a conjunction with Mercury on Wednesday, you not only get the point, but you also know what to do next time an aggravating annoyance occurs. You walk away, Pisces. You will not find yourself dealing with these hardships ever again. You simply refuse.

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Things move quickly during this transit, and that means results happen fast. Once you realize that you always had the power to get rid of the nagging hardship that loomed over you, there's no going back. This day really does change everything, and all for the better.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.