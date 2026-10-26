Weekly Love Horoscopes For October 26 - November 1 — Be Ready For Things To Get A Little Weird

According to the weekly horoscopes for October 26 to November 1, 2026, a Full Moon in Taurus on Monday while Venus is retrograde means things can go sideways this week when it comes to love. Since the Moon forms a tense T-square with the Sun in Scorpio and Pluto in Aquarius, overthinking is basically inevitable for every zodiac sign.

Mercury is also retrograde. Yes, this is the time of year that exes can show back up. During a retrograde, we often uncover new or additional information or gain a new point of view that we need to move forward. But expect some delays and confusion in the process. On October 30, Mercury squares Mars. This is a day when bitter arguments and mental irritation are very likely, so it'll be important to watch how you say things.

Weekly love horoscopes for October 26 to November 1, 2026:

Aries

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Monday's Taurus full moon is very powerful this week. The moon also squares Pluto on Monday, so get ready for big changes in how you deal with financial matters. Especially joint finances.

The Taurus moon also affects your self-esteem, which is why you're likely feeling a little obsessive or even emotionally out of control. Prepare for some secrets to be revealed.

Remain calm this week, Aries. Remember that Mercury and Venus are retrograde, making things feel more stressful than they probably are in reality. This will pass.

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Taurus

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The powerful full moon falls in your zodiac sign on Monday. Its square to Pluto affects your career. A tug-of-war between your emotional life and work responsibilities is very likely this week.

It’s a tense week. On Friday, Mercury square Mars could easily make you short-tempered, especially with a partner if you're in a relationship. So don’t let pent-up emotions smolder all week.

Don't worry, Taurus. Your life isn't imploding, though it might feel that way for a little bit.

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Gemini

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Venus has moved back into Libra, which influences your love life. This may help with romance to an extent. But it is still retrograde, Gemini, so things likely won't be completely back to normal yet.

On Monday, prepare for the full moon to bring up old baggage or emotional issues that may be hard to let go of. Fair warning that Friday could be a difficult day at work. Don’t take it out on a love interest. It is important to stay grounded and focused this week.

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Cancer

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With the full moon’s square to Pluto on Monday, secrets may come out. Don't be surprised if you feel weirdly obsessed over a love interest and whether or not they are loyal. Don't make assumptions.

Your feelings run deep, Cancer. It is important not to let them get out of control this week. Both Monday and Friday hold the potential for an argument that makes old negative patterns surface. It is important to keep your emotions in check this week.

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Leo

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Work versus pleasure is a big theme this week. Monday's full moon could cause problems in either area if you don’t handle things with care. It is possible that on this full moon, you feel like you're being treated with less consideration than you should be.

Get ready, Leo. Change is in the air when it comes to your relationships. I see someone new showing up for you this week.

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Virgo

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If you don’t have plans to travel yet, Virgo, I have a feeling you may very soon thanks to the full moon on Monday.

Don’t overanalyze someone that you feel you have a connection with this week. Just let the connection unfold.

Communication has the potential to go off the rails early on in the week and again on Friday, so watch how you talk to people.

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Libra

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Venus has returned to your zodiac sign, Libra! The good thing is that this helps in terms of making you extra attractive. But remember that Venus is still retrograde, so it's likely that you'll still feel a little unsure of yourself.

On Monday, the full moon squares transiting Pluto. This could cause an emotional issue. So if you feel like you have been treated unfairly by someone you are close to, this is part of the reason why.

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Scorpio

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The full moon falls in your house of partners, Scorpio. It is even more powerful than usual for you because of the Sun’s square to Pluto on Monday. This can bring up a fear of abandonment and feelings of distrust.

Ultimately, we all have to live with ourselves. This is a good time to release any unproven fears if they don’t truly exist. This moon is about transformation, so make it a beneficial one.

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Sagittarius

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Venus’s return to Libra is very good news for you. It gives your social life a boost, especially if you are single and looking.

On Monday, the Taurus full moon falls in your 6th house, which can represent being of service to others. This makes it an ideal time to impress a love interest or even a current partner by taking the time to help them in some way. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture, Sagittarius. This week, it’s the small things that count.

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Capricorn

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The Taurus full moon on Monday is all about your love life, Capricorn. Taurus calls for stability and security, which is something you crave as well.

The moon’s square to Pluto, however, can dredge up old negative feelings you probably thought you were long over. Prepare to question a current love interest. If you share finances with anyone, an issue could arise on Monday or Friday.

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Aquarius

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Venus has returned to Libra, a zodiac sign that is highly compatible with you. You may be thinking of taking a trip, and I wouldn't be surprised if you get a random urge to look up an old flame who lives far away.

Your relationships are more energized this week, Aquarius. As are your desires. That said, Mars in Leo and the full moon have big potential to cause some tension this week.

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Pisces

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Now that Venus has retrograded back into Libra, this week you're thinking in terms of how you really feel about that special someone and whether you are getting what you truly desire from them.

The full moon in Taurus squares Pluto on Monday. This can bring out deep-seated insecurities, which could make you start questioning someone’s true motives. Mercury retrograde means it's becoming more important to you how a partner views the world.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.