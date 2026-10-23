Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, October 24: Mercury Retrograde Begins

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 24, 2026. Mercury goes retrograde in Scorpio on Saturday, representing a deep period of soul-searching and self-discovery.

This is the third Mercury retrograde this year, and also the final one. In Scorpio, this time is all about truth and transformation because you can’t have a genuine connection without it. Secrets won't stay hidden for much longer, but that's a good thing. Something divine is working behind the scenes to help make your dreams come true.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 24, 2026:

Aries

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It’s always better to know the truth, Aries. Mercury goes retrograde in Scorpio on Saturday, beginning a very impactful period in your romantic life. This is a time to confront what you’ve been ignoring in your relationship, and also within yourself.

Be radically honest about what kind of partner you’ve been and where you want to improve. Secrets will not stay hidden for long, and that's for the best. This is a chance to transform your relationship into something better.

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Taurus

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The universe always tests you before you level up, Taurus. So, take this challenge as a sign that something good is coming.

As Mercury turns retrograde on Saturday, you may come face to face with an ex or someone who represents your old patterns. This test is meant to see if you are truly ready for your upgrade, so make good use of everything you've learned. Hold your boundaries and honor your emotions. Don’t settle for less than you deserve.

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Gemini

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The truth never goes away, Gemini. Use this time to slow down and start taking better care of yourself. If you’ve been feeling confused or depleted, this is a sign to put yourself first.

You can also use this retrograde period to improve your relationship through therapy or by changing your shared routines. But before you worry about a relationship, tend to yourself first.

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Cancer

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You can have depth without toxicity, Cancer. You’ve grown so much in the past year, and it wasn't always easy. On Saturday, you finally start to see the results of all your inner work.

Someone important may return to your life, or you could meet someone special during this Mercury retrograde. Whoever they are, they hold meaning in your future. But you must remember that you can have passion without the toxicity of your past relationships.

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Leo

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I know you'd prefer to focus on the future, Leo, but Mercury retrograde has you looking back. There is a matter in your personal life you would rather not dredge up again. However, that is exactly what you are meant to do on Saturday.

You can’t ignore it or just hope everything is suddenly better now. Be willing to dive deep and have the necessary conversations. Be honest about your part in it all.

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Virgo

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You don’t need to make your truth easier to take, Virgo. Instead of sugarcoating your words, on Saturday, start speaking plainly and simply.

Say what you need to say, without worrying about what people will think. Take up space and speak with confidence. This will help you see who is meant to be in your life and who isn’t.

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Libra

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Remember you don’t need to prove anything, Libra. As Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio on Saturday, you may find yourself drawn into arguments about how you have been treated. While you normally try to avoid these situations, sometimes that's just not possible.

Be careful not to get caught up trying to prove anything. If the person you’re with is committed to misunderstanding you or trying to defend themselves, then this situation was never meant to be.

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Scorpio

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You’re always allowed to start over, Scorpio. As Mercury goes retrograde in your sign on Saturday, you are guided to embrace a new beginning in your life.

Though Mercury and Venus are both moving backwards, you can now move forward in a way you haven’t been able to. This will impact all areas of your life, including love. Try to put the past to rest so you can truly start over and create what is meant for you.

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Sagittarius

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Everyone has some darkness, Sagittarius. Yes, even you. You don’t need to pretend you are only light to be deserving of love.

Darkness isn’t necessarily negative. It holds your truth and inner desires, and also the lessons you learned from what you’ve been through. Honoring all that you are (even what you'd prefer to ignore) helps you show up as your most authentic self, which is what love always requires.

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Capricorn

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You deserve to be understood, Capricorn. You have already begun a new cycle in your life in terms of who you allow close to you. But on Saturday, during Mercury retrograde, you are guided to approach it differently than you have in the past.

This means that you’re asking for help and allowing yourself to be supported. What a difference that makes! You know now that you don't have to pretend you have it all together all the time.

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Aquarius

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More than most zodiac signs, you need to feel you have a purpose for you to be happy. You need your life to feel meaningful, Aquarius.

As Mercury turns retrograde on Saturday, you are searching for meaning in this chapter of your life. Surrender to the process and let your life change. Trust that everything that happens is truly happening for your greater good.

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Pisces

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You are meant to live the life of your dreams, Pisces. As Mercury turns retrograde in Scorpio on Saturday, it not only helps you manifest your desires, but it also brings back predestined chances for your fate.

Make sure your passport is up to date and get ready to seize opportunities for adventure and romance. While this will be an active period, it’s really about you finally feeling like you’re where you’re meant to be, so soak it all in.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.