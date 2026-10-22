Your Horoscope Is Here For Friday, October 23: The First Day Of Scorpio Season Is Not Playing Around

Scorpio season has arrived, and according to the daily horoscopes for October 23, 2026, it is NOT playing around. Venus is retrograde in the same zodiac sign, which makes the day pretty intense.

Friday's astrological energy is heavy in the sense that Scorpio has no time for any polite pretense or performativity. Any fakeness or superficial talk doesn't stand a chance today. Those who attempt it will likely be called out. Being real is the way to go. On the bright side, people are way more likely to actually feel fully seen. Nice, isn't it?

Daily horoscopes for Friday, October 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, if you have money problems, ignoring them won't make them magically disappear. Hold off on making anymore financial commitments. Starting on October 23, this Scorpio season is best for focusing on getting what's already on your plate in check.

I see someone wanting to help you out with a little extra cash. It's a nice gesture, but keep in mind that the double retrograde that also happens to be taking place in Scorpio can quickly make things go sideways.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Starting on October 23, there's no hiding how you really feel. Scorpio season is known for exposing any issues you've been sweeping under the rug, Taurus.

The good thing is that over the next few weeks, you have a chance and several opportunities to set some new standards for how you give and receive love. It's all going to work out.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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I won't hold my breath for you to admit it, but I think you're exhausted. You know this is the case if even the things you genuinely love just haven't really been doing it for you lately.

Consider Scorpio season your annual reminder that you can't constantly run on caffeine and determination and expect to feel good. Take a nap on Friday, Gemini. Pretty please! Then you'll have some more brain power to figure out how to make life at least a little less chaotic.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Be prepared for someone you are pretty sure you're finally over to show back up on Friday. Before you start reminiscing, Cancer, think about why things ended in the first place.

Thankfully, I don't see you in the mood to play emotional games on October 23. You know your worth. And I don't think Scorpio season is about to allow you to settle for anything less than you deserve.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, you're everyone's favorite superstar. But be honest, how often do you pause and think about what's going on in your own head?

You can't truly glow up if you're still holding onto the same old patterns. You have a lot of validation from other people. When was the last time you gave yourself some applause?

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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On October 23, I see you rethinking how you communicate. Your first instinct is usually to just say what you think other people should hear. But I think by now you also know that your delivery could use some work.

On Friday, being too critical of someone is not going to do you any favors. There's usually a way to get your point across without it being a whole personal attack. Direct is good, Virgo. Unkind not so much.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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On Friday, I think you have an opportunity to pay for someone else. I also see you choosing not to do so. That's some real growth, Libra.

For you, this is the season of realizing things, as Kylie Jenner so elegantly put it. No reason to buy anyone else's love when you actually love yourself.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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October 23 marks the beginning of a powerful new set of standards for you, Scorpio. There are certain things you will and will not tolerate moving forward.

Pretending to be someone you're not is one of them. On Friday, don't feel like you need to put on a smiley face if that's not how you're actually feeling.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Starting on October 23, vivid dreams about someone are actually a good sign. Your phone may even decide to pull up some pictures of this person that you forgot to delete. Hate when that happens.

Don't worry, Sagittarius. This person is not necessarily here to stay. All of this is happening to help you find closure. You're about to find out if you have truly healed.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Someone's jealous of you, Capricorn. But the first day of Scorpio season is all it takes to expose them. You're about to see who's actually on your side.

You don't have time for people who only show up when it's convenient. I see a smaller circle in your future, but there's nothing wrong with that. When it's time to cut ties, it's time to cut ties.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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I think your job might be making you unhappy, even if you can't pinpoint exactly what's wrong. Either way, climbing the ladder means nothing if it's the wrong ladder.

Keep your options open going forward, Aquarius, but let's be real. This isn't exactly the economy to go quit your job right this second. Probably a better idea to figure out what you really want to do first, no?

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your instincts are the only thing you should be listening to on Friday, Pisces. Pay close attention to people who don't practice what they preach.

Deep down, you know what feels true to you. You just have to stick by it, even when it's not the most popular choice.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.