Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Saturday, October 17

We have a nice balance of energy happening on October 17, 2026. The Sun is in Libra, teaching fairness in relationships. The Moon is in Capricorn, bringing attention to your social circle.

The tarot card for everyone is the Two of Cups. Cups involve emotions, and two signifies harmony. The goal for Saturday is to get along with others. Strive for collaboration. It's a day when good deeds get rewarded and effort creates results.

Daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, October 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Justice

On October 17, things could get a little intense at work due to your (and someone else's) competitive nature. The good news is you're ahead of the problem, so you can act with calmness, sensing that a solution is within reach.

Putting on your thinking cap helps you listen better, Aries. Hearing what's happening gives you a chance to find what's fair for you and everyone else.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Saturday is the day you decide that yes, you can and want to work closely with someone.

You tend to enjoy being a team of one, Taurus. But sometimes, the creative process requires you to get messy rather than delegate and focus solely on your strengths. On October 17, you're super ready for this because the outcome looks promising.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Wands, reversed

You do love a complex project because it helps you to think. But on October 17, a simpler solution seems to be better for your needs.

Too many options only complicates matters. What you want right now is an easy path toward success. Guess what, Gemini? On Saturday, the reversed Two of Wands says you will find it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Cups, reversed

You are really enjoying having a certain someone around, Cancer. A lot more than you typically admit. The fun thing is that they seem to really bring out the best in you.

On October 17, you notice the little things that you have in common, and it really touches your heart. Thinking about what the future could bring gives you hope for what lies ahead.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

You are super fortunate to get a card that is ruled by your zodiac sign on October 17, Leo. The Sun is about positivity, and you can always use a boost of sunshine and rainbows in your day.

A good word comes through from a friend on Saturday. What you thought might have been a no answer turns into a yes. The door to an opportunity opens. Overall, a great day. Roars!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Swords, reversed

It's not easy to forgive because it's often hard to forget the disappointment you feel when a person lets you down. But if you learn anything from the Ten of Swords, reversed card on October 17, it's that you can move on and recover from a setback.

The process can be slow, but each day brings you closer to the place where you're back to normal. Don't give up, Virgo. Miracles do happen.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Emperor

You can be in control, but you don't always have to make the decision, Libra. The Emperor is a leader, and it shows you that it's okay to delegate to others.

You might have a chance to let someone else do things that they are really good at. Set the bar and watch them reach it. Good job!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Swords

Talk about it, Scorpio. That's the overarching message of the Ace of Swords. It's telling you to bring up what's bothering you on October 17.

You might not have the exact words you need to say, but you'll figure it all out. Sometimes the best thing to do when you're trying to understand a problem is to listen. You're really good at that!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Wands, reversed

Just be yourself. I know that sounds so cliché, Sagittarius, but it actually works. Especially when you're just trying to be friends with someone.

You might not feel super impressive in the moment, but so what? If a person is going to love you, they will like you for who you are. No pretenses needed.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Wands

Really good friendships are rarely boring. You're fortunate to have someone in your life who is always there for you when you need them. On October 17, you're starting to truly see what you have and how special your connection is.

Saturday's message from the Four of Wands is to say what you feel about having them in your life. Sharing a memory that made a difference in your life can really be healing for their heart.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Swords

You know, on October 17, someone may ask you to do things just to keep the peace, but I think you'll have a problem with that. Your desire is to be yourself, and that means feeling like you can speak your mind.

The Two of Swords could symbolize an argument. Things don't have to escalate to that level, but be ready to try to set a boundary and hold it. This too shall pass.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: The Hierophant

You have many special things you love to do, and those are the rituals that make your life meaningful. You don't have to change them, Pisces, unless you want to.

On October 17, you might realize that you're happy with the way things are, and even if someone suggests a new way of doing what you do, welp. Hard pass.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.