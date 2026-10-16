3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Abundance All Week From Now Through October 25

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting wealth and abundance all week. The money is truly flowing from October 19 to 25, 2026.

Nothing worth having ever comes easy, so don't expect this to be completely challenge-free. Stay consistent. Tuesday, the signs of change start to show. Try to avoid spending what you don't have midweek. The magic behind wealth this week is being a little more conservative with your dough. That's the key to abundance for these animal signs that have so much potential to earn this week.

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1. Horse

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You have a Success Day in your sign on Friday. Expect the moments leading up to this point to be a little tough for you. You are earning your wins this week, Horse. On Monday, stick with what you're already doing.

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You might feel an urge to change direction out of impatience, but Tuesday is a better day to take that step you know for a fact is necessary to make a real financial change. Wealth is attracted to discipline and restraint. Stay calm. By Friday, the opportunity you get won't be because you sat around hoping for things. You created it!

2. Goat

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Okay, Goat. This week, how you view wealth is changing. This is a week of give and take. A few red flags midweek kick your sense of heroism into high gear. Be mindful about digging into your pockets, though. The financial opportunity you're destined for this week doesn't require you to invest your own money in order to receive what's rightly yours.

It's more an investment of your time. Payoff might take longer than expected. But, you know, you're pretty tough when you want to be. You're better when you can help others with more than what you start with on Monday. By Sunday, your pockets run deep!

3. Rabbit

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It takes one person to make a change in someone's life. This week, that one individual is you. Rabbit, it's nice to be the one in the driver's seat of your own life. That's what's gonna happen for you starting on Tuesday, a lucky Initiate Day. That's when a moment of opportunity opens up for you. Expect to question yourself. When it comes to wealth, it would probably be weird if you didn't.

Be extra careful when playing your cards right in conversations or signing stuff on Wednesday. If something comes back to you on Thursday, you'll have a clear mind to avoid any problems that could stop you from getting what's yours. Abundance comes to you by the end of the week. It might be a whew, I made it moment. But the digits you see will make you forget the madness that got you where you want to be. It's def one crazy story you'll tell your grandkids one day!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.