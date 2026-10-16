Life Starts Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs On Saturday, October 17

Starting on October 17, 2026, life is finally getting a lot happier for three zodiac signs. That's because they're officially done waiting for someone else to make their sadness go away.

That's right. On Saturday, these astrological signs are taking their power back and doing it themselves. With the support of the universe behind them, they're giving up on the idea that what they're going through can be fixed by someone else's doing. Oh no. We are not a by-product of anyone else's choices. We own ourselves, and we have the last say on whether we are happy or sad. So, let's be happy!

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1. Cancer

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It's easy for you to get into that mindset where you blame others for your present condition. But the truth is that it never felt natural. It always felt as if you were cheating yourself by doing that.

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When it really comes down to it, Cancer, you know that you have control over your life. That's a lot of pressure, but on October 17, it feels easier to handle. Today's astrological energy gives you a rush of power that lets you know the sadness you've been feeling has been under your control all this time. It's not someone else's fault.

That might be difficult to accept, and it's not to say someone else didn't play a role in this. But that's their problem, and your happiness is yours. On Saturday, you are choosing to be happy, regardless of what is going on outside of you. Great choice!

2. Scorpio

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The astrological energy on October 17 is very powerful for you, Scorpio. It shows you who you really are, and that person is not a sad sack. It's someone who desperately wants to find their way back to contentment.

You've started to realize that you've attributed your sadness to someone else. It's easy to pass the blame, but now you see that it also gives them a little too much power over you. Why should someone else control how you feel?

On Saturday, you decide to take your power back. Even though that other person likely doesn't realize how much power they have over you, this means everything. You are in control now, and you are choosing to be happy. Nice!

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3. Pisces

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You've started to see that so much of what you've been doing lately has come from a place of secret sadness, Pisces. Even though you want to be generous with your love, you sometimes still withhold, albeit mostly unknowingly.

That's why what happens on Saturday plays a very powerful role in your personal healing. This rebellious energy helps you see that at the heart of it all, you want to be free with your love and affection. Don't worry. There is a way to do so.

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You may find yourself confronting your sadness on October 17 the way you'd confront yourself in the mirror. You see what's there and you identify it for what it is. You evaluate it, and then you move off of it. There's no reason to dwell when you could be happy instead.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.