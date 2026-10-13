Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 14 Says Change Is Coming On Wednesday

There's a very interesting power dynamic going on, and it's good that you're reading our zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 14, 2026. The tension starts with the tarot of the day: the Knight of Pentacles, reversed. It screams boredom. Ain't nobody got time for that when the Sun is in Libra.

Libra season is about socializing, and you're either around people that make you feel good, or you're not. Fortunately, the Moon is leaving Scorpio, the sign of its fall (which can be blamed for the lack of excitement going on here). Eventually, something has to give! Today, find something to do! Adventure awaits!

The daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, October 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Death

That little temper of yours is actually going to get you out of trouble on Wednesday, rather than into it. The Death tarot card signifies the end of a chapter in your life.

If there's one thing you dislike more than anything else in the world, it's being bored. You're overdoing the same thing over and over again. On October 14, you're changing things up. Life is too short to live how you don't want to. So you won't. Punto y final!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Swords, reversed

Whew, you're finally over that horrible situation. When something bad happens, it doesn't just happen. It imprints on your soul. Last week, you had something that shook you to your core. Besides, pain makes you feel stuck, and when you feel stuck, you get mentally bored.

When it's reversed, the Ten of Swords says that the wreck is over. You're coming out of it. You're not thinking about it when you eat or talk with someone. You can see that person who hurt you and think, whatever. I'm good.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Wands, reversed

You do love to be around people. You enjoy the energy of the back-and-forth banter between good friends. But lately, you've felt tired of the same old conversations. You love when someone spills the tea, but there's gotta be more to life than gossip, even if it's juicy.

On Wednesday, you're gonna snuggle up with a good book or watch a movie. Whatever you decide to do tonight, it's gonna be lit!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Swords

You love it when a moment of creativity kicks in. It gets your mind racing about what could be. On Wednesday, that's what happens to break up the boredom in your life. Get a spark of innovation, and you decide you want to check it out.

The Ace of Swords means that this isn't something complicated either. It's one small idea that starts up as a little ember and ends up becoming a full-on fire of passion. Yes, a passion project starts, and it will be something that could entertain you for quite some time. Perhaps for the entire month.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Wands

The Four of Wands is kind of an exciting card to draw, especially if you've been looking for something new to do. Four, in tarot, can represent multiple people.

On Wednesday, you just want to break out of a redundant routine that has become too predictable. What excites you feel excited is knowing that you can't predict what will happen next. You need something spontaneous!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Emperor

The big guns are pulling out the big guns on Wednesday. The Emperor is a big, brave bolt symbol of power and light. Perhaps you have something that you've been procrastinating.

It takes all the energy that you can muster to finally focus on that one thing and get it done. Ironically, being bored is another way of avoiding the work. But once you set your mind to do it, it's already done.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords

Libra, if there's one thing you don't enjoy doing, it's making a decision. On Wednesday, though, you have no other choice but to pick a side.

Someone in your life is gonna issue you an ultimatum. It's either the thing you've been putting too much time into or them. The choice is yours, but that doesn't mean they will like what you pick. Oh well.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hierophant

You're doing quite a bit of questioning lately. Your life choices, the things you want to do or not. The reason you're reconsidering so much about your life right now is that you're about to turn a year older soon.

That's a lot of pressure to improve, and you don't take it lightly. On Wednesday, the thing you laser in on the most is your habits. The stuff that you really don't know why you do is the first to go. If it doesn't give your life meaning, it's out!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

Your sign is the one that really enjoys the opportunity to change. So having the Sun tarot card on Wednesday is like a special treat. It means that you can be super optimistic about what the future holds.

You don't need an excuse to make changes. You get easily distracted by things that no longer provide any value. Today, you'll find something new to do, and it won't take you long to figure out a way.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Cups, reversed

What's in the past? That feeling of not knowing what you'll do next. On Wednesday, you're letting go of grudges and hard feelings. Everything and anything that keeps you from smiling is going into Neverland. You'll never remember it again. Boom.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Wands, reversed

You are always cool with big changes in your life, but sometimes they feel like an overwhelming task, so you stick with what you know. Today, you get a push in the right direction.

On Wednesday, you don't want to put your life on hold for anything anymore. You know that you're missing that special spark. Your plan is to go for it, and that means picking one thing that restores your sense of possibility.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Pentacles

On one hand, you love to work, but you also have to be careful not to be too much of a workaholic. Wednesday is the day when you really decide to find the balance you need in your life.

When you work less, that's when you see how much you've neglected until now. You'll make life so much better by focusing on balance and finding more meaning in just enjoying the moment.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.