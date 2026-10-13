3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When The Moon Opposes Uranus On October 14, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on October 14, 2026. The end of the year suddenly feels like it's just around the corner. We're starting to get into the whole Fall thing, and this is when we ask ourselves what we've accomplished so far.

That might be a little unfair, but when the Moon opposes Uranus, the answer is all positive. These astrological signs can honestly say they put an end to their money troubles. Now, our sights are set on financial success. We've got this!

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1. Scorpio

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You happen to love October, in part because it means the start of your season. But you also love that it signifies the end of the year, in all the right ways. When the Moon opposes Uranus on Tuesday, you find yourself in a very reflective mood.

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You may go over your wins and losses, and think about what you did right and what you can improve on in 2027. But the one thing you get to be especially proud of is how you got yourself out of that financial mess. You did this, Scorpio. Be proud.

Take away from this day the idea that if you can conquer this money issue, you can conquer the world (in a matter of speaking, of course). You overcame your money troubles, and now you are attracting serious success. Nicely done!

2. Aquarius

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Money issues are so dull to you, Aquarius, but that doesn't mean you don't experience your fair share. Sadly, you can't ignore them until they go away, because that only makes matters worse. You have to deal with them as they are, right now.

Don't worry. The timing is perfect on Wednesday to get this done and even start attracting financial success. When the Moon opposes Uranus, you wake up and just deal with it. For some reason, this transit inspires you to get the deed done and out of the way. You're not procrastinating or making any more excuses.

This also means that by the end of the day, not only will you have dealt with the unwanted problem, but you'll also know that you helped yourself. That's a total win.

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3. Pisces

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If there's one thing you know, it's that you've put off solving this problem for way too long, Pisces. It's really starting to get annoying. So either you deal with your money troubles on Wednesday, or you continue to dig yourself into a hole. I think you know the right move.

You're smart, and getting any deeper than you already are is just not on your to-do list. So, when the Moon opposes Uranus, you get to work. You want financial success, and you know that's not going to happen if you keep brushing your problems under the rug.

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You want to cross this off before the year is out, and that's the plan. If you put your mind to it, you can solve the problem. There's no looking back. Money troubles are now a thing of the past. Good riddance!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.