Loneliness Comes To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Wednesday's Metal Rooster Close Day

Four Chinese zodiac signs find everything they need within themselves to end their loneliness on October 14, 2026. Even though Wednesdays typically feel like an upward climb, (hey, it's called Hump Day for a reason!), this week it's actually a really good day for turning over a new leaf.

Wednesday is a Metal Rooster Close Day. You don't have to put yourself out there to meet new people to not feel lonely. Metal energy helps you to detach emotionally, letting logic kick in. You stop seeing quiet as rejection. It helps that the month is grounded in Earth Dog energy (the friendliest and most loyal sign in Chinese astrology), and Fire Horse Year energy motivates you to reach out to people first if you feel like it.

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1. Ox

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Ox, Wednesday is the kind of day that makes you want to swallow your pride and, ahem, do that one thing you swore you'd never do: call the person you hung up on. It's a big deal for you to take the high road. But loneliness has worn down your resolve, and you're done spending your time alone.

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You miss that ride-or-die friend who made you laugh harder than anyone else. You adored how they would drop everything to hang out with you. They know all the skeletons in your closet, and the deets about the ex you both hate equally. Closed Day energy makes you want to put a stopper on the shenanigans. They need you, and you need them.

2. Rat

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There's someone you miss deeply. Technically, you know you'd be a lot less lonely to give in to that feeling. The Closed Day energy makes you want to close the chapter on that story, though. Because deep down, you know exactly why it didn't work out.

On some level, realizing that you're right where you're supposed to be, even if they're not there with you, actually brings your loneliness to an end. Putting that story behind you on Wednesday and instead focusing on your future makes you feel a lot better. Phew!

3. Rooster

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You love being an introvert, Rooster. The idea of being in a crowd often sends shivers down your spine because the noise alone overwhelms your nervous system. But being solo-dolo has left you lonely, and weirdly enough, you are bored with it. You have this feeling that you want to go out. You just want to stick your tippy toe in the water to test out the social vibe.

On October 14, you're not going to involve anyone else in this decision. It's one you're going to do by yourself. You know this little coffee shop that's always busy. You'll just go do some computer stuff and be in the center of life. The goal is to be open to what happens next, so that means no headset. If a conversation starts with a stranger, you'll go with it. May the stars forever be in your favor! You're open to a chance meeting with fate and a friendly face.

4. Snake

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You can't figure out why you're lonely lately. Everything in your life seems to be going great. You have friends who love you. No problems with your family. Hey, even your job is working pretty swell. So, what in the world is going on? On Wednesday, the epiphany hits you straight to the heart.

You're doing something mundane, as often happens during Close Days. You're not taking care of yourself like you usually do. The only way for loneliness to end is to get back on track internally. A little nap and a healthy snack are what today's astrology orders for you to be back to your happy-go-lucky self.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.