The Tarot Horoscope For October 13 Has A Message About How To Protect Your Energy On Tuesday

The daily tarot horoscope for October 13, 2026, comes with a message of disconnection. Since the Moon is in Scorpio on Tuesday, I think every zodiac sign should be hyperaware of their energy levels.

The Empress showed up reversed for the collective energy today, which usually means something in your life is draining you. Maybe not physically, but more so emotionally. So it’s really important to put yourself first in most situations on Tuesday. When you take care of yourself, you actually end up having much more energy to handle everything else.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Tuesday, October 13, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Aries: Five of Cups, Reversed

Since the Five of Cups is reversed for you on October 13, it’s a sign that you finally feel ready to let go of something (or someone) that disappointed you. This is probably the first day in a while that you catch yourself focusing on all the good options that are still right in front of you instead of being hyperfixated on what went wrong.

Circumstances haven’t changed, Aquarius. But this slight change in perspective brings a lot of relief. Things are turning around for the better. Trust.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Taurus: King of Pentacles

In one way or another, Taurus, money is always your top priority. So the King of Pentacles is a great card for you to get on October 13. It means that you have been working hard to manage your money wisely. Better yet, it means you’re finally about to see that hard work pay off.

In this economy!? I sure hope you’re proud of yourself! Other than that, no notes. Keep on keeping on. You’re clearly on the right track.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords, reversed

I see a little white lie being exposed on Tuesday. It’s time for someone to take some accountability, Gemini.

Taking the high road is the best option 99% of the time. Plus, I don’t see this being a relationship-ending disaster so long as no one tries getting all defensive.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

On October 13, I think you stop trying to figure out that situation you’ve been confused about. And I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the second you stop thinking about it, it actually starts making complete and total sense.

See, Cancer? That’s what happens when you stop ignoring your intuition. The High Priestess rarely shows up unless your intuition is on point. Go with your gut!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Leo: Four of Wands

The Four of Wands is a good sign that someone really has your back, Leo. I see someone sticking their neck out for you on Tuesday.

You may not even be in the room when they do it, which makes it even more special. Take pride in the people you’ve chosen to go through this life with you!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Virgo: Page of Swords Reversed

When the Page of Swords shows up reversed, overstimulation sadly usually follows, Virgo. I’d prepare for some mental overload on October 13.

So take things slow on Tuesday as best you can. Stay in your lane and out of the comments. It’s one of those days when it’s gonna be way too easy for ragebait to work on you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles

Libra, this is actually one of my favorite tarot cards in the whole deck. And its message is very relatable these days, especially for you. I think you have a lot on your plate right now. It’ll be very easy to tip the balance on October 13.

But the Two of Pentacles is ultimately a positive card since it’s upright for you on Tuesday. It’s a sign that you have everything you need to keep things going smoothly. Just take things one step at a time.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords Reversed

I see a heavy weight being lifted off your shoulders on Tuesday. You’re not quite out of the woods yet. The Moon in your zodiac sign on October 13 is a sign you’re def still in your feels.

However, getting the Nine of Swords reversed is at least a good sign that the situation isn’t affecting you the way it was even yesterday. You’re almost there, Scorpio. Focus on the positives.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Lucky you, Sagittarius! The Eight of Wands is a sign you’re about to get some very good news about something you’ve been very close to giving up on completely.

The fact that you had to wait as long as you did for this to happen makes this news all the better. Once you get over this hump, things happen quickly from here. So get ready!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles

Wow, Capricorn! The Ace of Pentacles after the Three of Pentacles you had yesterday? Though I’m sure you're not surprised you attracted this promising opportunity so fast. For you, it’s basically par for the course.

Well, no sense in stopping now! Enjoy the momentum while you have it. Though to be honest, I don’t see it coming to an end any time soon. Have fun!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Aquarius: The Moon Reversed

After October 13, you no longer have to worry about someone’s intentions at work. For better or worse, they show their cards on Tuesday.

The truth changes things. Now you can start making some decisions. No guesswork involved. That’s all you’ve been asking for this whole time, Aquarius. Now what?

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday’s tarot card for Pisces: Three of Cups

According to the Three of Cups, October 13 is a happy day for you, Pisces. This card represents friendships and a strong support system.

This encouraging atmosphere reminds you to celebrate the good things happening in your life. No matter how small they might seem. Share the good vibes!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.